Pakistan Cricket Board's role in Javelin star Arshad Nadeem's Olympic gold

Arshad Nadeem won a historic gold medal for Pakistan at the Paris Olympics 2024. The 27-year-old ended his nation's 32-year long wait for an Olympic medal by launching the javelin to a distance of 92.97m at Stade de France. It's the new Olympic record. Meanwhile India's Neeraj Chopra, who was the gold medalist from Tokyo Olympics 2021, secured silver medal with a best effort of 89.45m. And Grenada's Anderson Peters won the bronze medal with a throw of 88.54m.

It wasn't the first time Arshad had shone at the international stage. The Pakistani athlete won the silver medal at World Athletics Championship in Budapest last year, where Neeraj secured the gold. Nevertheless, prior to the Paris Olympic success, Arshad struggled for funds, He had to ask for donations to buy a new javelin ahead of the Paris Games.

According to The Nation, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stepped in to sponsor him that helped him with his training, equipment. Meanwhile, the 2022 Commonwealth Games champion's fortunes have changed after the Olympic gold as he has been showered with cash prizes worth around 280 million, cars and other gifts.

However, a nation of around 25 crore population, sending an Olympic contingent consisting of just seven athletes tells a lot about Pakistan's sorry state. Therefore beyond the gifts, Arshad wanted government to fulfill his request for best sports facilities in his hometown. "We badly need facilities for our women and even men to acquire higher education in our area and nowadays young athletes need to be given the best facilities," Arshad said on ARY new channel.

