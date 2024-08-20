Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan Cricket Board's role in Javelin star Arshad Nadeem's Olympic gold

    Arshad Nadeem won a historic gold medal for Pakistan at the Paris Olympics 2024. The 27-year-old ended his nation's 32-year long wait for an Olympic medal by launching the javelin to a distance of 92.97m, the new Olympic record, at Stade de France. 

    athletics Pakistan Cricket Board's role in Javelin star Arshad Nadeem's Olympic gold scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 20, 2024, 3:48 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 20, 2024, 3:49 PM IST

    Arshad Nadeem won a historic gold medal for Pakistan at the Paris Olympics 2024. The 27-year-old ended his nation's 32-year long wait for an Olympic medal by launching the javelin to a distance of 92.97m at Stade de France. It's the new Olympic record. Meanwhile India's Neeraj Chopra, who was the gold medalist from Tokyo Olympics 2021, secured silver medal with a best effort of 89.45m. And Grenada's Anderson Peters won the bronze medal with a throw of 88.54m. 

    Also read: France probes cyberbullying of Pairs Olympics gold-winning boxer Imane Khelif amid gender row

    It wasn't the first time Arshad had shone at the international stage. The Pakistani athlete won the silver medal at World Athletics Championship in Budapest last year, where Neeraj secured the gold. Nevertheless, prior to the Paris Olympic success, Arshad struggled for funds, He had to ask for donations to buy a new javelin ahead of the Paris Games. 

    According to The Nation, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stepped in to sponsor him that helped him with his training, equipment. Meanwhile, the 2022 Commonwealth Games champion's fortunes have changed after the Olympic gold as he has been showered with cash prizes worth around 280 million, cars and other gifts. 

    However, a nation of around 25 crore population, sending an Olympic contingent consisting of just seven athletes tells a lot about Pakistan's sorry state. Therefore beyond the gifts, Arshad wanted government to fulfill his request for best sports facilities in his hometown. "We badly need facilities for our women and even men to acquire higher education in our area and nowadays young athletes need to be given the best facilities," Arshad said on ARY new channel. 

    Also read: 'Pak Govt, Babar Azam & more': Snoring audio in Arshad Nadeem's I-Day message sparks hilarious guesses (WATCH)

     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Igor Stimac vs AIFF: EX-India coach moves to FIFA over breach of contract

    Igor Stimac vs AIFF: EX-India coach moves to FIFA over breach of contract

    football Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid: Diego Simeone's side stage comeback to steal 2-2 La Liga draw scr

    Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid: Diego Simeone's side stage comeback to steal 2-2 La Liga draw

    football Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: The Foxes earn a Premier League point against wasteful Spurs scr

    Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: The Foxes earn a Premier League point against wasteful Spurs

    39 runs in 1 over! Samoa's Darius Visser breaks Yuvraj Singh's 17-year-old record in T20 WC qualifier (WATCH) snt

    39 runs in 1 over! Samoa's Darius Visser breaks Yuvraj Singh's 17-year-old record in T20 WC qualifier (WATCH)

    Yuvraj Singh biopic announced: Vicky Kaushal to Rana Daggubati - fans guess who will portray World Cup winner snt

    Yuvraj Singh biopic announced: Vicky Kaushal to Rana Daggubati - fans guess who will portray World Cup winner

    Recent Stories

    1992 Ajmer sex scandal case: Over 100 school girls gangraped, blackmailed; what we know so far AJR

    1992 Ajmer sex scandal case: Over 100 school girls gangraped, blackmailed; what we know so far

    Kim Kardashian Photos: 7 lesser-known facts about SKIMS owner that YOU should know RBA

    Kim Kardashian Photos: 7 lesser-known facts about SKIMS owner that YOU should know

    Buying a house? 7 things to keep in mind if you are purchasing property RBA EAI

    Buying house? 7 things to keep in mind if you are purchasing property

    Hema committee report reveals shocking details; actress subjected to 17 retakes of intimate scenes with abuser dmn

    Hema committee report reveals shocking details; actress subjected to 17 retakes of intimate scenes with abuser

    Bengaluru 22-year-old Wipro employee commits self death by inhaling helium gas in Electronic City vkp

    Bengaluru: 22-year-old Wipro employee commits suicide by inhaling helium gas in Electronic City

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon