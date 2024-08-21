Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lausanne Diamond League 2024: When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra in action?

    Neeraj Chopra is currently sitting at the fourth spot in the Diamond League standings, having collected seven points from one event, while Czechia's Jakub Vadlejch (14 points) is occupying the top spot. Anderson Peters (13 points) is placed second in the table, and Julian Weber of Germany, who finished sixth in Paris, is third (8 points).

    athletics Lausanne Diamond League 2024: When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra in action? scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 11:58 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

    Paris Olympics silver medalist Neeraj Chopra will be back in action this week at the Lausanne Diamond League 2024 on Thursday (August 22). The Tokyo Olympics 2021 champion won the silver medal in Paris earlier this month by launching the javelin to a distance of 89.45m. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem claimed the gold at Stade de France with a monstrous effort of 92.97m, the new Olympic record, and Grenada's Anderson Peters won the bronze. 

    Also read: Igor Stimac vs AIFF: EX-India coach moves to FIFA over breach of contract

    On Saturday, Neeraj confirmed his participation for the event. The Haryana-born athlete is currently sitting at the fourth spot in the Diamond League standings, having collected seven points from one event, while Czechia's Jakub Vadlejch is occupying the top spot, with 14 points from two events. Peters, is placed second in the table with 13 points, while Julian Weber of Germany, who finished sixth in Paris, is third (8 points). Neeraj is expected to return home after the Diamond League final which will be held in Brussels on September 14.

     

    Lausanne Diamond League 2024 Entry List:-

    • Neeraj Chopra (IND): SB- 89.45m; PB- 89.94m
    • Roderick Genki Dean (JPN): SB- 82.48m; PB- 84.28m
    • Lassi Etelatalo (FIN): SB- 84.67m; PB- 86.44m
    • Artur Felfner (UKR): SB- 83.95m; PB- 84.32m
    • Andrian Mardare (MDA): SB- 84.13m; PB- 86.66m
    • Edis Matusevicius (LTU): SB- 85.68m; PB- 89.17m
    • Anderson Peters (GRN): SB- 88.63m; PB- 93.07m
    • Jakub Vadlejch (CZE): SB- 88.65m; PB- 90.88m
    • Julian Weber (GER): SB- 88.37m; PB- 89.54m
    • Julius Yego (KEN): SB- 87.72m; PB- 92.72m

    Lausanne Diamond League 2024 Javelin Throw Schedule

    Javelin throw event at Lausanne Diamond League 2024 will start at 12:22 AM IST on Friday (August 23).

    Lausanne Diamond League Live Streaming Details

    The live streaming of Lausanne Diamond League will be available on Jio Cinema app and website. The live telecast will be available in Sports 18 network. 

    Also read: Why CAS rejected Vinesh Phogat's Paris Olympics appeal? Read court's 24-page detailed explanation

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC moves women's T20 World Cup 2024 to UAE due to safety concerns amidst Bangladesh unrest snt

    ICC moves women's T20 World Cup 2024 to UAE due to safety concerns amidst Bangladesh unrest

    cricket Karun Nair hits swashbuckling 124 for Mysuru Warriors in Maharaja T20 Trophy scr

    Karun Nair hits swashbuckling 124 for Mysuru Warriors in Maharaja T20 Trophy

    football Georgino Rutter: Brighton signs forward from Leeds for club-record deal scr

    Georgino Rutter: Brighton signs forward from Leeds for club-record deal

    athletics Pakistan Cricket Board's role in Javelin star Arshad Nadeem's Olympic gold scr

    Pakistan Cricket Board's role in Javelin star Arshad Nadeem's Olympic gold

    Igor Stimac vs AIFF: EX-India coach moves to FIFA over breach of contract

    Igor Stimac vs AIFF: EX-India coach moves to FIFA over breach of contract

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, Aug 21 2024: 8 gm gold rate RISES by Rs 400; Check anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, Aug 21: 8 gm gold rate RISES by Rs 400; Check

    Kolkata rape-murder: Is CBI preparing for a polygraph test on ex-RG Kar Principal? AJR

    Kolkata rape-murder: Is CBI preparing for a polygraph test on ex-RG Kar Principal?

    6 drawbacks of applying besan on dry skin RKK

    6 drawbacks of applying besan on dry skin

    Why Mahindra XUV 3XO is a game-changer among bigger SUVs? gcw

    Why Mahindra XUV 3XO is a game-changer among bigger SUVs?

    Bengaluru Police discover cannabis plants grown in Yelahanka cemetery, probe intensifies vkp

    Bengaluru police discover cannabis plants grown in Yelahanka cemetery, probe intensifies

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon