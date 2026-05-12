The Asian Weightlifting Championship began in Gandhinagar, with Gujarat Minister Jayaram Gamit calling the state India's emerging sports hub. Over 178 athletes from 30 countries are participating. Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu is absent due to injury.

At the opening ceremony of the Asian Weightlifting Championship in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, Gujarat minister Jayaram Gamit highlighted the growing stature of the state in international sports, noting that over 178 athletes from 30 countries are participating in the tournament. He added that Gujarat is steadily emerging as a major sporting hub in India by hosting prestigious global events and strengthening its sports infrastructure. India is hosting the continental weightlifting championships for the second time. New Delhi was the host city for the 1982 Asian Championships.

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"More than 178 athletes from 30 countries across the world are participating in this event. Gujarat is becoming the sports hub of India," Gamit told the reporters.

Team India Update

Mirabai Chanu, the 2020 Summer Olympics medallist, is not participating in the Asian Weightlifting Championship as she continues to recover from the shoulder injury she suffered during the national championships in February. In her absence, promising youngster Komal Kohar will step in to represent India in the women's 48kg category.

IWF President Praises Organisation

President of the International Weightlifting Federation, Mohammed Hasan Jalood, praised India hosting the Asian Weightlifting Championship, expressing satisfaction with the high standards of organisation and the successful conduct of the event. "I am happy to see India organising this event on such a high level," Jalood told ANI.

Indian Contingent Details

A 16-member Indian contingent, comprising eight men and eight women, will compete at the continental championship, which is set to run until May 17.

Asian Weightlifting Championships 2026: India squad: Women: Komal Kohar (48kg Group A), Gyaneshwari Yadav (53kg Group A), Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam (58kg Group A), Seram Nirupama Devi (63kg Group A), Harjinder Kaur (69kg Group A), Sanjana (77kg Group A), Vanshita Verma (86kg Group A), Martina Devi Maibam (86kg+ Group A) Men: Rishikanta Singh Chanambam (60kg Group A), Raja Muthupandi (65kg Group A), Ajith Narayana (71kg Group A), Valluri Ajaya Babu (79kg Group A), Bedabrat Bharali (79kg Group A), Abhishek Suresh Nipane (88kg Group B), Harcharan Singh (110kg Group B), Lovepreet Singh (110kg+ Group A). (ANI)