Six Indian boxers advanced to the finals while seven others secured bronze medals at the Asian Boxing U15 Championships 2026 in Tashkent. Yash Kumar, Sastha Vasanth Ashok Kumar, and Samir Bohra were among the standout performers for India.

Indian boys delivered a solid performance in the semifinals at the Asian Boxing U15 Championships 2026, with six boxers advancing to the finals and seven boxers finishing with bronze medals in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

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Indian Winners Secure Final Berths

In the 33kg category, Yash Kumar registered a dominant 5:0 victory over Kiyan Iqbal of the UAE to advance to the final. Sastha Vasanth Ashok Kumar (37kg) secured a strong win in the second round against Aziretali Sanzharbekov of Kyrgyzstan (KGZ), according to a press release.

In the 43kg category, Samir Bohra delivered a composed performance to defeat Adizbek Ilkhombekov of Uzbekistan (UZB) by a 4:1 margin. Sudarsan Vasudeva Chandak (52kg) impressed with a win in the opening round against Amirmahdi Shad of Iran (IRI).

In 58kg, Mohd Yasser recorded a convincing 5:0 win over Seyyedariyamohammad Mousa of Iran. Ronak Parag Lokhande (67kg) rounded off the winning performances with a first-round victory against Mukhammadali Berdikulov of Kyrgyzstan (KGZ).

Seven Boxers Claim Bronze

In other semifinal bouts, Rohit Pothina (35kg) went down 0:5 against Zhaksylyk Yermekuly of Kazakhstan (KAZ), while Nitin (40kg) lost a closely contested 2:3 bout to Jasurbek Khayrullaev of Uzbekistan (UZB).

Nongpoknganba Meitei Oina (46kg) lost 2:3 to Mansur Abdukhamitov of Uzbekistan (UZB), and Parshant (49kg) went down 0:5 against Sardor Omonboev of Uzbekistan (UZB).

In 55kg, Harshvardhan Jeena suffered a 0:5 defeat against Nurislam Baktubayev of Kazakhstan (KAZ). Dev (64kg) lost 1:4 to Hyeonseok Yoo of Korea (KOR).

In the 70+kg category, Sushant Jayani in the first round against Ibrokhim Mirzakarimov of Uzbekistan (UZB).

With seven bronze medals secured and six finalists confirmed, the Indian U-15 boys will now aim to convert their strong performances into gold medals in the finals.