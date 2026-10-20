Indian para-table tennis players Baby Sahana Ravi and Prachi Pandey won bronze medals at the 2026 Asian Para Games. India secured four medals in para TT and a total of eight medals on Day 2, including a gold by Deepthi Jeevanji.

Indian para-table tennis players Baby Sahana Ravi and Prachi Pandey won bronze medals in the women's singles Class 9 and Class 6 events, respectively, at the 2026 Asian Para Games on Tuesday. Baby Sahana lost 0-3 (8-11, 2-11, 4-11) to China's Mao Jingdian in the semi-finals of the women's singles Class 9 event and settled for a bronze medal. Notably, her medal marked India's first-ever medal in the standing category of para table tennis at the Asian Para Games.

On the other hand, Prachi Pandey also secured bronze in the women's singles Class 6 event after losing her semi-final match to Iraq's Najlah Al-Dayyeni in straight games, 9-11, 2-11, and 8-11.

India's Para Table Tennis Success

With Baby Sahana Ravi and Prachi Pandey winning bronze medals, India secured four medals in para table tennis on the same day. Earlier on the day, Bhavina Patel secured a bronze medal after facing a 3-0 defeat to China's Zhang Bian in the Women's Singles Class 4-5 semi-finals. Patel, a silver medallist at the 2020 Paralympics, bowed out of the singles competition after suffering a 7-11, 5-11, 7-11 defeat to China’s Zhang Bian in the semifinals.

Sonalben Patel also secured a bronze in the women's singles Class 3 event after losing her semi-final against South Korea's Yoon Jiyu in straight games, 7-11, 5-11, 6-11.

Medals in Other Sports

India has clinched a total of eight medals on Day 2 of the 2026 Asian Para Games so far. Besides four medals in para table tennis, Pradeep Kumar won silver, and Ayush Verma secured bronze in the men's javelin throw F53/F54 event, while Praveen Sharma added another bronze in the men's shot put F11 event.

The standout performance of the day came from Indian para-athlete Deepthi Jeevanji, who clinched gold in the women's 400m T20 event with a Games-record time of 56.36 seconds.

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