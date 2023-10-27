Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Asian Para Games 2023: Solairaj Dharmaraj bags 25th gold medal for India after win in long jump T64 category

    Indian para-athlete Solairaj Dharmaraj clinched the nation's 25th gold medal at the ongoing Asian Para Games 2023 with a podium finish in the Men's Long Jump T64 category in Hangzhou, China, on Friday.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 27, 2023, 2:36 PM IST

    Solairaj Dharmaraj secured India's 25th gold medal at the Asian Para Games 2023 on Friday by setting a new Asian and Games record with an impressive jump of 6.80m in the Men's Long Jump T64 category in Hangzhou, China. This remarkable achievement added to India's growing medal tally, now standing at an impressive 98 medals at this edition of the sporting event.

    Earlier today, India's golden rush at the Asian Para Games started with archer Sheetal Devi, who earned her second gold medal at the sporting event. She triumphed over Singapore's Alim Nur Syahidah with a score of 144-142 in the women's individual compound open event, reinforcing her dominant position in para archery. 

    Moments later, para athlete Raman Sharma created history by setting a new Asian and Games record in the men's 1500m T38 event, securing a gold medal with an impressive finishing time of 4:20.80 minutes.

    Continuing the golden streak, para-badminton player Pramod Bhagat contributed to India's medal tally by clinching gold in the Men's SL3 category. His closely contested victory over compatriot Nitesh Kumar with a score of 22-20, 18-21, 21-19 highlighted his prowess and resilience in the sport.

    Another para-shuttler Thulasimathi Murugesan secured a gold medal in the women's SU5 category, defeating China's Yang Qiuxia with a scoreline of 21-19, 21-19.

    Shuttler Suhas Yathiraj too joined the gold fest as the Paralympics medalist secured an impressive victory by defeating Malaysia's Amin in the Men's badminton SL4 category.

    Adding to the gold medals secured by para-shuttlers in Hangzhou, the badminton duo of Tarun Dhillon and Nitesh Kumar registered an impressive win in the Men's SL3-SL4 category defeating defending champions Freddy Setiawan and Dwiyoko from Indonesia with a scoreline of 9-21, 21-19, 22-20.

    On Thursday, Indian para-athletes achieved a historic milestone by surpassing their previous record at the Asian Para Games, securing more than 80 medals in the 2023 edition. This remarkable feat exceeded the nation's 2018 medal tally of 72, signifying India's strong performance in the prestigious event held in Hangzhou, China.

    "A monumental achievement at the Asian Para Games, with India bagging an unprecedented 73 medals and still going strong, breaking our previous record of 72 medals from Jakarta 2018 Asian Para Games! This momentous occasion embodies the unyielding determination of our athletes. A roaring ovation for our exceptional para-athletes who have etched their names in history, filling every Indian heart with immense joy. Their commitment, tenacity and unwavering drive to excel are truly inspirational! May this landmark accomplishment serve as a guiding light, inspiring future generations," wrote PM Narendra Modi following this record-breaking feat.

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2023, 3:11 PM IST
