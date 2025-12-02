The Asian Legends League returns for Season 2 from January 19 to February 1, 2026. The tournament expands to 7 teams, introducing the Gulf Gladiators and Pakistan Panthers, and will feature the 'Impact Player' rule similar to the IPL.

Season 2 Launch and New Additions

World Sports Group (UAE) officially announced the launch of Asian Legends League, Season 2, in Mumbai on Tuesday. The major highlight of the event was the announcement of the 'Impact Player' rule similar to IPL.

Speaking at the launch, Director of Cricket Operations, Asian Legends League, Sandeep Patil said, "It gives me immense pleasure to officially announce the tournament dates and the competition structure for the upcoming Asian Legends League Season 2. This season, we are proud to welcome 7 outstanding teams, including two newly inducted franchises, 1st one is the Gulf Gladiators - in this team featuring top players from Gulf and Associate Cricketing nations, second is the Pakistan Panthers."

'Impact Player' Rule Introduced

Asian Legends League, Director of Technical Committee Madan Lal said, "This season, we introduce an exciting addition -- the Impact Player Rule, similar to the IPL. It will bring more strategy, flexibility, and entertainment to the tournament. Since our league consists of former international players, this rule will help maintain energy, balance, and quality throughout the schedule. The Asian Legends League is more than a tournament -- it is truly the Asia Cup of retired legends, reviving rivalries and reuniting greats who inspired generations."

A Celebration of Cricket's Legacy

Asian Legends League commissioner Aakash Chopra said, "It is an honour to be associated with the Asian Legends League, a tournament that celebrates the remarkable legacy, spirit, and excellence of Asian cricket. This league represents more than just competition -- it is an emotion, a revival of iconic rivalries, a reunion of extraordinary champions, and a heartfelt tribute to the legends who shaped the game for generations."

"Season two is designed not only to showcase legendary talent but also to inspire the next generation of cricketers across Asia. This league stands as a bridge between cricket's glorious past and its exciting future. We are committed to elevating the brand of Asian cricket, strengthening the bond between fans and their heroes, and presenting an event that Asia can proudly call its own," Aakash added.

Tournament Format

Each franchise will play 6 league-stage matches as part of a complete round-robin format. In total, Season 2 will comprise 25 matches. With this dynamic format and the presence of legendary cricketers, we are confident of delivering a spectacular 14-day cricket festival, broadcast to millions of fans across the globe. (ANI)