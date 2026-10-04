Triple medalist Kumkum Mohod credited her team for her Asian Games success, dedicating her medals to them, her parents, and coach. Neeraj Chauhan, who won bronze, has set his sights on winning an Olympic gold medal for India.

Archers Credit Teamwork, Set Sights on Future Glory

Archery triple medalist at the Asian Games 2026 Kumkum Anil Mohod credited her archery success to the hard work of the entire team, highlighting her dedication to the sport since 2018, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. She dedicated her medals to her team, parents and coach. Kumkum capped her campaign with three medals, individual gold, women’s team gold and mixed team silver. "It feels very good; it is the hard work of the whole team. Our effort paid off... I started archery in the year 2018. During Covid as well, I was practising. I'd dedicate my medal to my team, my parents and my coach," Kumkum told ANI.

Indian Archer Neeraj Chauhan secured a bronze medal in the men's individual recurve archery event after edging compatriot Dhiraj Bommadevara in an all-Indian medal clash. Chauhan expressed immense pride in representing India, saying winning Olympic gold is his next target and will require twice the effort. "I cannot put into words the joy I felt; bringing glory to the Indian Tricolour was a wonderful feeling. Winning Olympic gold is my next target. It requires double the effort. I dedicate this medal to India," Chauhan told ANI.

Indian Archer Sahil Jadhav expressed immense happiness over India’s archery success in the Asian Games 2026, saying the team was thrilled with its performance and the warm welcome and celebrations. He described the experience of winning gold at the Asian Games as magnificent and indescribable. Jadhav won gold medals in men's compound archery and the mixed team event. "We are delighted with the performance; the entire team is overjoyed. We are also thrilled with the way the celebrations and the welcome have turned out. The experience was truly magnificent; it was an indescribable feeling—something that simply cannot be replicated," Jadhav told ANI.

Record-Breaking Haul for Indian Archery

Indian archers received a grand and celebratory welcome at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport following their historic campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 in Japan. Five gold medals, nine podium finishes and a string of historic milestones made archery one of India’s standout disciplines at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

Young recurve star Kumkum Mohod emerged as one of the leading figures of the campaign, while India also enjoyed significant success across the compound events. Indian archers secured nine medals from 10 events — five gold, two silver and two bronze — matching their record haul from the 2023 Hangzhou Games and making archery India’s most successful discipline in terms of gold medals at the Games. (ANI)