Tejaswin Shankar dropped from first to third in the decathlon at the Asian Games after the discus throw. Manju Rani finished sixth in the marathon race walk, while in a positive turn, all four Indian surfers advanced to the next round.
Tejaswin's Decathlon Journey
He was in the lead with 5,270 points and in line for gold. But in the discus throw, he finished third with his best throw of 36.77 m, four metres short of his best, as per ESPN. With 5,869 points, he has dropped down to third spot, with China and Japan occupying the top two spots. The final two events of the decathlon, the pole vault and javelin throw, are not exactly Tejaswin's strengths.
Other Indian Performances
Athletics
India's Manju Rani had a dissappointing outing in the women's marathon race walk, finishing sixth with a time of 3:40:17, while Priyanka Goswami was disqualified after the 9 km mark.
Surfing
Coming to surfing, Sivaraj Babu advanced to round three in mens' shortboard event, outclassing Iran's Davoud Khadir with a score of 8.96 (4.83+4.13 across two waves).
He joins compatriot Kishore Kumar in the round three, with all four Indian surfers in the men's and women's shortboard having progressed.
Earlier, Sugar Shanti Gayen and Kamali Prakash made it to the third round. Sugar Shanti beat Chen Wan-yu of Chinese Taipei (5.40) with a score of 7.33, scoring 3.83 points in her first wave and 3.50 in her second. Kamali Prakash beat Singapore's Camille Marie Spaccarotella, scoring 7.57, with 4.17 points coming in the first wave and 3.40 coming in the second wave. Her opponent's score was 4.50. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)