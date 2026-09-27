India's open team defeated Uzbekistan 2 (3.5-0.5) while the women's team drew with China (2-2) in round 10 of the 46th Chess Olympiad. D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, and Nihal Sarin won their games. India is second in open and third in women's.

Round 10 Results

India secured a crucial win in the open section, while they managed a draw in the women's section in round 10 of the ongoing 46th Chess Olympiad at Samarkand on Saturday.

In the open section, India prevailed over Uzbekistan 2 by 3.5-0.5, while India managed a 2-2 draw against China in the women's section.

Key Performances

For India, Nihal Sarin, world champion D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa managed wins.

In the women's action, a win by Savitha Shri helped India secure a draw.

Current Standings

In open standings after round 10, India is second with 17 points, next to Uzbekistan (18 points).

In the women's section after round 10, India is third with 16 points, below China (18 points) and Kazakhstan (17 points), as per Chess.com.

Tournament Outlook

The final round of the tournament is set to be played today.

The Chess Olympiad is the most prestigious team competition, with the world’s best competing in Samarkand from September 15-27.

India are the defending champions in both the open and women’s categories and are favourites to defend the title. (ANI)