The 92nd Fit India Sundays on Cycle was held in New Delhi with Sulabh International. Themed 'Pedal for Fitness, Ride for a Cleaner India,' it promoted fitness and cleanliness, drawing over 1,000 participants for a cycling rally and other activities.

The 92nd edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle was organised on Sunday morning in collaboration with Sulabh International at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in ITO, New Delhi, as part of Hindi Pakhwada 2026. The event brought together cycling enthusiasts and fitness enthusiasts with the message of promoting an active and healthy lifestyle.

With the theme “Pedal for Fitness, Ride for a Cleaner India,” the initiative highlighted the importance of cycling, fitness and cleanliness in building a healthier and cleaner society, according to a press release from SAI Media. The collaboration with Sulabh International further strengthened the message of cleanliness and public health, while the celebration of Hindi Pakhwada added a special cultural dimension to the event. It was graced by Sabita Mahato (Endurance athlete, Ultra-runner, Cyclist, Mountaineer), Kiran Chillar (Fitness Model, Indian Flag Runner, Mrs. India 2019), and Prem Prakash Meena (Fit India Ambassador), among others.

Leaders Champion Fitness and Cleanliness

The event this morning commenced with the felicitation of the distinguished guests, followed by the participants taking the Nasha Mukti pledge, reaffirming their commitment towards a healthy and substance-free lifestyle. Thereafter, the cycling rally was formally flagged off. GP Upadhyay, Retired IAS Officer and currently serving as Senior Advisor, Sulabh International, also present at the event, said, “It is a great occasion to see so many people gathered on a beautiful Sunday morning to respond to the call of our Hon’ble Prime Minister to ride bicycles and stay fit. We also took a pledge for de-addiction. The participation of Sulabh International today is especially significant, as it brings together the messages of fitness and cleanliness. We must continue the Swachh Bharat mission, because cleanliness is the foundation of both a healthy society and fitness.”

Prem Prakash Meena, Fit India Ambassador, said, “Our Prime Minister has turned 76 years old, but we consider him young. He has made an appeal to the youth on how we can make the entire country fit and develop a sporting culture to bring a new fitness revolution across the country. The impact is visible today through the ‘Sundays on Cycle’ campaign, which has reached its 92nd edition. Looking at the enthusiasm of the youth, we can see how a new fitness movement is taking place across the country.”

A Morning Packed with Activities

The fitness activities began early on Sunday morning at 5:30 AM. Over 1,000 citizens came, cycled and also participated in various fitness activities including yoga, Zumba, and rope skipping. Participants then embarked on a 5 km Run and Cycling Ride around the Stadium. A dedicated game zone was also set up at the venue, featuring board games such as carrom and chess, along with sporting and fitness activities including badminton, tug of war and an obstacle race. These activities kept participants enthusiastic throughout the morning.

Message for the Youth

Sabita Mahato, Endurance Athlete, Ultra-runner, Cyclist and Mountaineer, said, “For the youth, the message is that not just on Sunday, but every day, if we give half an hour to our fitness, then doing a workout for 21 days makes it a habit. So, building a good habit is very important in our regular life.”

A Nationwide Movement

Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Raahgiri Foundation and MY Bharat. The cycling drive is conducted simultaneously across all States and Union Territories, including at SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India Centres (KICs). Over 6000 NAMO Fit India clubs also organise the cycling initiative nationwide every week. (ANI)