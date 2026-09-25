The Indian women's hockey team beat Japan 3-1 to secure a semifinal berth at the Asian Games. Despite the win, head coach Sjoerd Marijne criticised the team's 'sloppy' performance in the final quarter, urging for consistent discipline.

Coach Marijne on Team's Performance Speaking after the match in a video posted by Hockey India, Marijne acknowledged that the team did really well in the first three quarters, but the team got "sloppy", less energetic and conceded a goal in the final quarter, saying that the team needs to stay disciplined throughout. "I think we did really well in the first three quarters. I was not so happy with the fourth quarter; we got a little bit sloppy, had less energy, and then they were able to score a goal, and that was too easy. So, yeah, that is something I already told the girls, "We have to stay disciplined." But I am really happy with the opportunities we created—there were a lot. It was very difficult, they had a really full circle, and they defended our PC really, really well. So, yeah, I think we did what we had to do, and now move on to the next match and after that, the semis," said the coach. A Much-Needed High-Intensity Game The women's team has enjoyed a goal-fest in the tournament so far. Starting off with a 19-0 win over Uzbekistan, which included a record-breaking eight goals from Deepika Sehrawat, India went on to dominate their next two games as well, thrasing Indonesia 17-1 and Thailand by 20-1 before the scoreline got more modest against Japan, a world number 11 side. Marijne said that such matches, involving a feast of goals, witnesses lower intensity as the opponent plays "really low" and the team fails to get the full intensity in terms of "running meters, sprinting etc". "And today, that was really important because we were up against Japan, a better team. We need that for our next match against Singapore (on September 27) and for the semifinals. I am watching things match-by-match, not any further. If we keep doing what we did today, we are a very good team. But when we do not do that, like when we dropped our level in the fourth quarter and do not execute enough, we need to really finish the game well," he signed off. How the Match Unfolded India took a 2-0 lead into half-time after Lalremsiami opened the scoring from open play in the first quarter, before Ishika doubled the advantage late in the second quarter. Japan kept India from dominating for long periods and managed to contain the Indian attack for much of the opening half. However, India remained clinical inside the circle to take control of the contest. The Indian team produced a dominant third quarter and added another goal through Navneet Kaur. Navneet collected the ball inside the circle, moved towards the right and scooped it over the Japanese goalkeeper into the far corner to give India a 3-0 lead. Japan pulled one back early in the fourth quarter through Kobayakawa Shiho, who produced a backhand from the top of the circle to beat goalkeeper Savita Punia. However, Japan could not add another goal as India held on to secure a 3-1 victory.The win adds another positive result to India's campaign as the team continues its pursuit of a strong finish at the Asian Games. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Following his side's win over Japan in the group stage match of the women's hockey tournament at the ongoing Asian Games in Japan, Indian women's head coach Sjoerd Marijne expressed his disappointment with the team's performance in the final quarter and highlighted the importance of getting such a full-intensity game against a quality opposition ahead of the knockouts. The Indian women's hockey team defeated Japan 3-1 in their Asian Games Pool B clash on Thursday, continuing their winning run at the continental event and securing their place in the semifinals.Speaking after the match in a video posted by Hockey India, Marijne acknowledged that the team did really well in the first three quarters, but the team got "sloppy", less energetic and conceded a goal in the final quarter, saying that the team needs to stay disciplined throughout. "I think we did really well in the first three quarters. I was not so happy with the fourth quarter; we got a little bit sloppy, had less energy, and then they were able to score a goal, and that was too easy. So, yeah, that is something I already told the girls, "We have to stay disciplined." But I am really happy with the opportunities we created—there were a lot. It was very difficult, they had a really full circle, and they defended our PC really, really well. So, yeah, I think we did what we had to do, and now move on to the next match and after that, the semis," said the coach.The women's team has enjoyed a goal-fest in the tournament so far. Starting off with a 19-0 win over Uzbekistan, which included a record-breaking eight goals from Deepika Sehrawat, India went on to dominate their next two games as well, thrasing Indonesia 17-1 and Thailand by 20-1 before the scoreline got more modest against Japan, a world number 11 side. Marijne said that such matches, involving a feast of goals, witnesses lower intensity as the opponent plays "really low" and the team fails to get the full intensity in terms of "running meters, sprinting etc". "And today, that was really important because we were up against Japan, a better team. We need that for our next match against Singapore (on September 27) and for the semifinals. I am watching things match-by-match, not any further. If we keep doing what we did today, we are a very good team. But when we do not do that, like when we dropped our level in the fourth quarter and do not execute enough, we need to really finish the game well," he signed off.India took a 2-0 lead into half-time after Lalremsiami opened the scoring from open play in the first quarter, before Ishika doubled the advantage late in the second quarter. Japan kept India from dominating for long periods and managed to contain the Indian attack for much of the opening half. However, India remained clinical inside the circle to take control of the contest. The Indian team produced a dominant third quarter and added another goal through Navneet Kaur. Navneet collected the ball inside the circle, moved towards the right and scooped it over the Japanese goalkeeper into the far corner to give India a 3-0 lead. Japan pulled one back early in the fourth quarter through Kobayakawa Shiho, who produced a backhand from the top of the circle to beat goalkeeper Savita Punia. However, Japan could not add another goal as India held on to secure a 3-1 victory.The win adds another positive result to India's campaign as the team continues its pursuit of a strong finish at the Asian Games. (ANI)