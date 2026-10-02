Indian hockey goalkeeper Savita Punia reflects on the 2018 final loss, urging focus for the upcoming Asian Games gold medal clash against China. The team aims to win their second gold and secure a direct spot for the LA 2028 Olympics.

Veteran Indian hockey goalkeeper Savita Punia reflected on playing the Asian Games final for the second time in her career, noting the lack of focus ahead of the gold medal clash eight years back and how the seniors from that squad are inculcating the values of focus and discipline within the youngsters in the team.

Indian women's hockey team will be eyeing their second Asian Games gold medal after the inaugural 1982 tournament, as they take on China on Friday in the title clash at 3:30 PM IST. The stakes are high, with the winner earning a direct qualification to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Team India made it to the title clash with a 2-0 win over South Korea in the semifinals. After a gold medal in 1982, the Indian women's team has finished on the podium seven times, with runner-up positions in 1998 and later in 2018 after a 2-1 loss to Japan, following a narrow 1-0 win over China.

Speaking in a video posted by Hockey India, Savita spoke on how the team members from that 2018 final are going to mentor and guide the youngsters in aspects like discipline and focus, having taken their share of learnings post the 2018 heartbreak.

Savita admitted that eight years back, the team lost a bit of focus ahead of the title clash, and now the idea is to go "match-by match" and stay fully focused.

Playing in her fourth Asian Games, Indian Women’s Team goalkeeper Savita reflects on the journey to the final, sharing how the team’s ambition goes beyond reaching the final and focus is firmly on winning gold, creating history and securing qualification for the LA 2028 Olympics!… pic.twitter.com/BVTqdIApDy — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 2, 2026

Learning from Past Mistakes

"Definitely, it is very important because when we played the final in 2018—when we reached the final—we gave our team the message that after reaching the final, how important it is to prepare yourself for it. Because when we played the final in 2018, we were in the village at that time and, to be honest, we were not as focused as one should be for a final. So, this is what we have been telling our team since yesterday, and even throughout the tournament. We told the team that we have to go match by match," she said.

"We celebrated reaching the final last night, but right now, we need to stay fully focused for the final. The same discipline and focus are needed because it is very important for the players who are here for the first time. How we guide them based on the experience we have gained and the positive things we noticed," she added.

Aiming for History and Olympic Qualification

Savita admitted that reaching the final is merely the first step and the ultimate goal is something else. "I am playing in the final for the second time, and overall, this is my fourth Asian Games. In every Asian Games, we reflect on what we can do better. Before coming to this Asian Games, our entire team had decided through the World Cup and other tournaments how we wanted to approach the Asian Games and what our target was," she said about team's approach leading upto the continental showpiece, which also saw them win the FIH Nations Cup and achieve a solid fifth-place finish in the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup, their best since 4th spot finish back in 1974.

Savita said that the team has a chance to make history and it would be a huge for them to secure the gold.

"For us as hockey players, qualifying directly for the LA Olympics saves us a year and a half of qualification preparation, allowing us to focus directly on LA. That is our main target. I think the team is disciplined, focused, and everyone is ready for it," she signed off. (ANI)