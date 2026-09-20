India secured two silver medals on the opening day of the 20th Asian Games shooting competition. Olympian Elavenil Valarivan won an individual silver, and also contributed to the team silver in the Women's 10m Air Rifle event.

India made a flying start to their shooting campaign at the 20th Asian Games, securing two silver medals on the opening day of competition at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery. Olympian Elavenil Valarivan clinched the silver medal in the Women's 10m Air Rifle individual final, while the trio of Elavenil, Sonam Uttam Maskar and Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod combined to win the team silver, as per a release.

Individual Silver for Elavenil

In an impressive individual final, Elavenil produced consistent high-10s to shoot a total of 252.4. She pushed the contest to the final shot, finishing just 0.6 points behind Japan's Hinata Taichi, who took the gold medal with a new Asian Games record of 253.0. South Korea's Olympic champion Ban Hyojin took the bronze medal with a score of 230.4. India's Sonam Uttam Maskar also featured in the eight-woman final, finishing sixth with an elimination score of 167.0.

Team Event Triumph

Earlier in the day, the Indian contingent opened the nation's medal account at the Games through the team event, which is decided by aggregate qualification scores. India posted a combined total of 1898.0 to secure second place on the podium. Sonam led the qualifying effort for India with an outstanding 634.1 to finish third, while Elavenil qualified in seventh place with 633.5. Vidarsa added a solid score of 630.4 to place 12th in the individual rankings and seal the team silver for India. China took the team gold medal with a total of 1904.2, led by qualification leader Wang Zifei (636.8), Han Jiayu (633.8) and Du Yuchen (633.6). Hosts Japan claimed the team bronze medal with an aggregate of 1897.1.

Upcoming Events

Shooting action continues on Monday, with medals on offer in the Men's 10m Air Rifle individual and team competitions. The opening day of qualification for both the Men's and Women's Skeet events will also get under way at the range. (ANI)