Lovlina Borgohain won her maiden Asian Games gold in the women’s 75kg category on her 29th birthday, defeating China’s Bao Ziyi. She became the first Indian woman to win boxing gold since MC Mary Kom in 2014.

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain scripted history with her maiden Asian Games Gold medal with a victory over Bao Ziyi of China in the women’s 75kg category in Aichi-Nagoya on Friday, October 2.

Borgohain clinched India’s first gold medal in boxing after registering a comprehensive 5-0 unanimous decision over her Chinese opponent. The Indian boxer received byes in the round of 32 and 16 before defeating Suyeon Seong of South Korea and Kazakhstan’s Natalya Bogdanova in the quarterfinal and semifinal.

With this Gold medal, Lovlina Borgohain became the first Indian woman boxer to win an Asian Games gold medal since the legendary MC Mary Kom in 2014, ending India’s 12-year wait for a top finish in women's boxing at the continental event.

Also Read: Lovlina Borgohain a 'huge role model' after Asian Games gold: BFI chief

Gold Medal win on Birthday

Lovlina Borgohain added India’s first Gold medal and the fourth overall after three bronzes in boxing, a phenomenal achievement that coincided with her birthday. Borgohain turned 29 on October 2, making her golden triumph an unforgettable birthday present to both herself and the entire nation.

The day also marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, marking the historic date even more monumental for the nation as Lovlina added her own golden chapter to the history books. In the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, Borgohain settled for a silver medal after losing to China's Li Qian.

Three years later, Borgohain successfully upgraded to a gold medal, ending India’s 12-year drought of waiting for a gold medal in women's boxing at the continental showpiece. Hailing from Golaghat district of Assam, Lovlina Borgohain has risen from her humble beginnings in Baromukhia village to become an enduring icon of Indian sports

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Since winning her maiden international medal, a bronze at the President’s Cup in 2017, Lovlina Borgohain has steadily cemented her status as a titan of Indian boxing, compiling an illustrious trophy cabinet that features an Olympic bronze, a World Championship gold, an Asian Championship gold, and now, the crowning glory of an Asian Games gold medal.

Lovlina also won her maiden Commonwealth Games medal in Glasgow this year, winning silver in the women’s 75kg category, adding yet another stellar medal to her legendary career.

Fans Call Lovlina Borgohain’s Birthday Gold A ‘Perfect Gift’

Lovlina Borgohain winning her maiden Asian Games gold medal on her birthday has sparked reactions on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with fans and sports enthusiasts celebrating her historic achievement and the significance of the occasion.

Taking to their X handles, many fans hailed Lovlina Borgohain for delivering a golden birthday gift to herself and India. Several users also highlighted her victory over Bao Ziyi, her 29th birthday, and the end of India’s 12-year wait for a women’s boxing gold at the Asian Games.

Another section of users described Lovlina Borgohain’s triumph as a memorable birthday gift, while others praised her for joining MC Mary Kom in the elite club of Indian women boxers to win Asian Games gold. The timing of her victory, coupled with India’s long wait for a women’s boxing gold, became a major talking point among fans on X.

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Meanwhile, India moved to the sixth spot in the medal tally with 71 medals, including 12 gold, 25 silver, and 34 bronze, a jump from 12th earlier earlier in the competition, capping off a stellar day for the Indian contingent.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain beats China's Bao to win gold