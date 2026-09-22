Proteas star David Miller expresses his desire to win a maiden Cricket World Cup, calling it a 'dream come true'. The veteran batter discusses South Africa's approach, focusing on process over pressure ahead of the upcoming tournament.

As South Africa prepares to take on Australia, Proteas star batter David Miller looked forward to deliver for the side in the white-ball formats of the game and had his eyes set on a maiden Cricket World Cup title. At 37, David Miller adds invaluable experience to South Africa's side, with 178 ODIs under his belt, 28 of which have come against Australia, their opposition in the upcoming ODI series. Miller would look to add to the number on 24 September, in what would be his first ODI outing since March 2025.

A personal quest

"[The Cricket World Cup] is obviously a quest, and a dream come true. Every player, every team going to the World Cup, wants to win the World Cup," Miller said as per ICC .

Learning from the past

Miller outlined his thought-process going into his fourth Cricket World Cup. "Things got to work out, you got to align things with your team, where you want to go and how you want to play. So all those things come into play, and we've played really good cricket in the last couple of years. In World Cups, we haven't won a World Cup but we've certainly be knocking on the door," he added.

South Africa bore close losses in their last two semi-final appearances (in 2015 and 2023) and Miller believed that the team needed to work out the process, without forcing the pressure of expectations on themselves.

"Sometimes, when you're striving too much for something, errors come into play, and you kind of get frantic and you don't think clearly. So that's something that we're focussing on, just allow the process to be, making sure we prepare really well, and doing the best that we can, and our skills will outplay anything if we play to those skills. It's just keeping it really simple, it's a cliche, but it really is the way forward," Miller said.

World Cup at home 'even more special'

Discussing further on next year's Cricket World Cup, Miller was chuffed at the prospect of playing in front of home crowd. "Being at a World Cup in itself is amazing. But it being at home, is something even more special. It would be a dream come true," he concluded.

Return to ODIs

Miller’s last appearance in the ODI format came during the Champions Trophy, where he scored an unbeaten century despite New Zealand securing a win in the semi-final.

The opening ODI between the two sides will mark the beginning of a busy home season, featuring several ICC World Test Championship fixtures, while also serving as part of the continued build-up to next year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. (ANI)