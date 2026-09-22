India's men's hockey team registered a massive 16-1 victory over Sri Lanka at the Asian Games. Jugraj Singh scored four goals, while Abhishek and Dilpreet Singh secured hat-tricks, underlining India's dominant attacking performance.

India produced a dominant display in men’s hockey at the ongoing Asian Games, thrashing Sri Lanka 16-1 in a one-sided contest on Tuesday in Aichi-Nagoya. India maintained control throughout the match and registered a comprehensive victory, with Jugraj Singh leading the scoring charts with four goals.

India's Goal Fest

Abhishek and Dilpreet Singh also made significant contributions, scoring hat-tricks each, while Harmanpreet Singh added a brace to India’s tally. Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad and Sukhjeet Singh scored one goal apiece as India completed a commanding 16-1 win over Sri Lanka.

The emphatic victory underlined India’s attacking strength as the team continued its campaign at the Asian Games with a clinical performance.

How the Match Unfolded

Mandeep Singh opened the scoring in the fifth minute before Jugraj Singh doubled India’s lead in the 10th minute. Abhishek then found the net in the 11th minute, followed by goals from Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek as India continued to dominate. Jugraj Singh added another goal in the 22nd minute, while Sukhjeet Singh and Dilpreet Singh scored in the 29th and 30th minutes respectively. Manpreet Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad further extended India’s advantage, before Dilpreet struck again in the 38th minute. Jugraj completed his hat-trick in the 42nd minute, while Harmanpreet added another goal three minutes later. India continued their relentless attacking display in the final quarter, with Abhishek scoring in the 49th minute. Jugraj Singh then added his fourth goal in the 53rd minute, followed by Dilpreet Singh’s third in the 55th minute.

Sri Lanka’s lone goal came from Madushan Herath in the 34th minute, but it did little to alter the outcome as India completed a comprehensive 16-1 victory.