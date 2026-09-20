The Indian women's badminton team began their Asian Games 2026 campaign with a resounding 3-0 win against Kazakhstan, securing a spot in the quarterfinals. PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, and Tanvi Sharma won their respective matches with ease.

Team India started their Asian Games 2026 campaign in women's badminton with a 3-0 win over Kazakhstan. The team reached the quarterfinals with this victory on Sunday. India will be facing Japan in the quarterfinals on September 22 and will be looking for a medal.

India's Dominant Performance

India's two-time Olympic medalist and former world champion PV Sindhu started on a fine note for India, with a two-game win against Kamila Smagulova by easy margins of 21-7, 21-9.

Later, youngster Unnati Hooda doubled India's lead with an easy win against Alissa Kuleshova, 21-7, 21-10.

The 17-year-old star Tanvi Sharma completed India's sweep by beating Diana Namenova 21-5, 21-10, thrashing the Kazakhs in a one-sided tie.

Eyeing a Historic Gold

Team India has a gold, two silver and 10 bronze medals in the Asian Games in the sport, making it a total of 13 medals. The Indian women's team would be eyeing India's second-ever gold, with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty having won India's first-ever badminton gold in the 2022 edition at Hangzhou.

Indian Badminton Squad at Asian Games 2026

Indian badminton team at Asian Games 2026 -Lakshya Sen (men's singles, men's team) -Ayush Shetty (men's singles, men's team) -HS Prannoy (men's team) -Kidambi Srikanth (men's team) -Tharun Mannepalli (men's team) -Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (men's doubles, men's team) -Chirag Shetty (men's doubles, men's team) -Hariharan Amsakarunan (men's doubles, men's team) -MR Arjun (men's doubles, men's team) -Dhruv Kapila (mixed doubles, men's team) -PV Sindhu (women's singles, women's team) -Unnati Hooda (women's singles, women's team) -Devika Sihag (women's team) -Tanvi Sharma (women's team) -Isharani Baruah (women's team) -Treesa Jolly (women's doubles, women's team) -Gayatri Gopichand (women's doubles, women's team) -Kavipriya Selvam (women's doubles, women's team) -Simran Singhi (women's doubles, women's team) -Tanisha Crasto (mixed doubles, women's team). (ANI)