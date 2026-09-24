India's Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwaal clinched a bronze medal in mixed team skeet at the Asian Games 2026. Wushu athlete Roshibina Devi won a silver, and rowers Satnam Singh and Salman Khan secured a bronze in double sculls.

Anantjeet-Parinaaz Clinch Skeet Bronze

The mixed pairing of Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwaal captured the bronze medal in the mixed team skeet shooting finals at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 at Aichi-Nagoya on Thursday. India managed a score of 44 across six series, with China setting a world record with a score of 52 to win the gold. The silver went to South Korea, who had a score of 51. China broke the world record of 47, previously held by Qatar since January 2026, with the former record holders finishing in fourth and final spot with 18 points.

This is India's 15th medal at the ongoing Asian Games, having won a gold medal, six silvers and now adding an eighth bronze to the tally. This also marks India's eighth medal in shooting this edition, equally split in silver and bronze medals.

Anantjeet and Parinaaz finished fourth in the qualification round, getting 138/150 points, as per Olympics.com. Above them are Qatar (145), South Korea (143) and China (140). This is how they made it to the title clash along with the aforementioned teams.

Ananjeet and Parineez were part of India's respective men's and women's skeet teams on Wednesday, which secured medals, with Ananjeet playing a crucial role in the team's bronze medal win, while Parinaaz along with Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan securing the bronze medal for the women's team as well.

Disappointment in Men's 10m Air Pistol

This comes after a highly dissappointing miss in the men's 10 m air pistol team event as the trio of Kamaljeet, Kedarling Balakrishna and Aakash Bhardwaj finished fourth. India finished at fourth place with a score of 1727-53x. Above them were China (1743-70x), Indonesia (1743-57x) and Japan (1730-54x).

Kamaljeet completed his 60 shots with a score of 580-16x and was positioned ninth. On the other hand, Aakash finished eleventh with a score of 579-20x. Only the top eight shooters earn qualification for the individual final. Kedarling Uchaganve finished 35th with a score of 568. India slipped from third to fourth place following Kedarling’s performance.

Roshibina Devi Secures Historic Wushu Silver

Earlier, Indian wushu athlete Roshibina Devi secured her second consecutive silver medal at the Asian Games, losing to China's Zhang Xiaoyu in the women's sanda 60 kg final on Thursday.

Roshibina, also a 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games silver medalist, lost both her rounds by a 0-5 scoreline, and the Chinese opponent sealed the match 2-0, as per ESPN. Having already won a 2018 Asian Games bronze, Roshibina becomes the first Indian woman to win three back-to-back medals in Wushu at the Asian Games.

Roshibina enjoyed an impressive run in Japan, which included beating 2023 world champion Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy of Vietnam.

On Wednesday, Roshibina defeated Indonesia’s Thania Kusumaningtyas 2-0 in the semi-final to secure her place in the title clash.

Bronze in Rowing; Panwar Finishes Fourth

Also, the pairing of Satnam Singh and Salman Khan secured a bronze medal in the men's double sculls final on Thursday. The duo clocked a time of 6:13.25, just 3.48 seconds short of China's gold medalists Yi Xudi / Nie Yide and 2.76 seconds behind the silver medalists Mekhrojbek Mamatkulov / Pavel Sorin, as per ESPN.

Satnam-Salman maintained the second position at 500m, 1000m and 1500m but fell away towards the end. At one point, they were just half a second behind the Chinese pair.

In men's singles sculls competitions, Balraj Panwar missed out on a medal, finishing fourth. Balraj managed to stay second at the 500m, 1000m and 1500m marks, but later found himself outdone by Shakhboz Kholmurzaev of Uzbekistan and Tatsuya Sakurama of Japan during the final 500 m stretch, and he lost the medal.

Balraj maintained a five-second lead over Sakurama ahead of the final stretch but finished eight seconds short of him, clocking a time of 6:54.80, 15 seconds behind the gold medalist Zhiwei Deng of China. (ANI)