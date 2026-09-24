Mumbai Indians appointed Luke Williams as the new head coach for its Women's Premier League (WPL) team, replacing Lisa Keightley. Williams will take charge ahead of the 2027 season for the two-time champions, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur.

Mumbai Indians on Thursday appointed Luke Williams as the head coach for the franchise in the Women's Premier League (WPL), with former Australian cricketer Lisa Keightley moving on from the role.

A statement from MI said, "Mumbai Indians have announced that Lisa Keightley has decided to move on from her role as Head Coach of Mumbai Indians, with Luke Williams appointed as her successor ahead of the 2027 Women’s Premier League season."

MI Co-owner Nita Ambani Welcomes New Coach

Nita M Ambani, the team co-owner, said, “We are delighted to welcome Luke Williams to the Mumbai Indians family. Luke is a proven winner and brings with him rich experience, a deep understanding of the women’s game, and a strong commitment to developing players. Our girls have created a proud legacy in the WPL, and I am confident that, with Luke’s guidance and Harman’s leadership, they will continue to grow, achieve greater success, and inspire young girls everywhere to dream big. I wish Luke, and the entire team the very best as we begin this exciting new chapter together. I would also like to thank Lisa Keightley for her contribution to Mumbai Indians and wish her the very best for the future.”

'Excited to be joining MI': Luke Williams

Luke Williams, Head Coach, said, “I am really excited to be joining Mumbai Indians, a respected and successful organisation, and working with this talented group of players and support staff. We have a great opportunity to build something together, play an exciting brand of cricket and compete for success. I’m looking forward to the challenge and to giving our fans plenty to be proud of.”

A Look at Williams' Coaching Background

A three-time recipient of the Bradman Medal for grade cricket (Seasons 2005/2006, 2007/2008, 2009/2010), Williams has spent two decades coaching in Australia, England, and India, including his role as Assistant Coach with England’s Women's Team since 2025.

Mumbai Indians' WPL Journey

Mumbai Indians have won two of the WPL's four editions, in 2023 and 2025, under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur. Last season, they finished fourth and failed to move to the playoffs, with three wins and five losses. The tournament was eventually won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the second time. (ANI)