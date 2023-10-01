Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asian Games 2023: Parveen Hooda assures medal in boxing; secures 2024 Paris Olympics berth

    Boxer Parveen Hooda assured India of a medal and also grabbed a Paris Olympic quota by moving into the 57kg semifinals in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, on Sunday.

    Asian Games 2023: Parveen Hooda assures medal in boxing; secures 2024 Paris Olympics berth snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 1, 2023, 1:41 PM IST

    Parveen Hooda, a bronze medallist at the World Boxing Championships, secured a medal and a 2024 Paris Olympics quota by progressing to the 57kg semifinals at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, on Sunday. She won unanimously against Uzbekistan's Sitora Turdibekova in the quarterfinals.

    However, Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria faced disappointment as she was defeated in the 60kg contest by North Korean boxer Won Ungyong in a referee-stopped contest during the quarterfinals.

    Parveen, the reigning Asian champion, demonstrated her skills by utilizing her long reach to maintain distance and control the bout. She strategically switched between her left jab and right cross to keep Turdibekova off balance.

    Despite Turdibekova's efforts to mount a comeback with several punches, it was not enough to sway the judges in her favor. Parveen convincingly won the bout 5-0.

    Jaismine initially requested an adjustment to her headgear in the first round but subsequently lost concentration, becoming vulnerable to Won's hooks and jabs. The referee called off the contest after giving Jaismine three standing counts in less than a minute.

    Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), and Narender Berwal (+92kg) have already secured Olympic quotas in their respective categories. In women's events, the semifinalists in the 50kg, 54kg, 57kg, and 60kg, as well as the finalists in the 66kg and 75kg, will qualify for the Paris Olympics. Olympic quotas in the men's event will be awarded to the gold and silver medallists in each of the seven weight divisions.

    Last Updated Oct 1, 2023, 1:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asian Games 2023: Men win gold in trap team event, Women secure silver in shooting osf

    Asian Games 2023: Men win gold in trap team event, Women secure silver in shooting

    sports Asian Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem; The epic javelin throw rivalry set to unfold osf

    Asian Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem; The epic javelin throw rivalry set to unfold

    Who is Aditi Ashok, first Indian woman golfer to win medal at Asian Games?

    Who is Aditi Ashok, first Indian woman golfer to win medal at Asian Games?

    Asian Games 2023: Sutirtha and Aihika secure semifinal spot in Table Tennis, Assure India of bronze osf

    Asian Games 2023: Sutirtha and Aihika secure semifinal spot in Table Tennis, Assure India of bronze

    Asian Games 2023: India secures Silver and Bronze medals in thrilling 10,000m race osf

    Asian Games 2023: India secures Silver and Bronze medals in thrilling 10,000 m race

    Recent Stories

    Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut hits out at trolls calling film a box-office disaster; Read ATG

    Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut hits out at trolls calling film a box-office disaster; Read

    Operation Moonlight in Kerala: Vigilance raids Bevco outlets; massive irregularities found in liquor sales anr

    Operation Moonlight in Kerala: Vigilance raids Bevco outlets; massive irregularities found in liquor sales

    Explained The Shukrayaan mission, India's next space destination

    Explained: The Shukrayaan mission, India's next space destination

    Beyond cleanliness': PM Modi advocates fitness in latest drive WATCH AJR

    'Beyond cleanliness': PM Modi advocates fitness in latest drive | WATCH

    Asian Games 2023: Men win gold in trap team event, Women secure silver in shooting osf

    Asian Games 2023: Men win gold in trap team event, Women secure silver in shooting

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon