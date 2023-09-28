Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asian Games 2023: Indian Men's 10m Air Pistol team strikes Gold; Securing individual finals spots

    The Indian Men's 10m Air Pistol Team clinched the gold medal at the Asian Games. Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema, and Shiva Narwal not only secured the top podium but also earned coveted spots in the individual finals.

    Asian Games 2023: Indian Men's 10m Air Pistol team strikes Gold; Securing individual finals spots osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 9:54 AM IST

    The Indian Men's 10m Air Pistol Team showcased their remarkable shooting prowess as they clinched the coveted gold medal at the Asian Games. This triumphant achievement added another glorious chapter to India's success story in the shooting arena. The trio of Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema, and Shiva Narwal not only secured the top spot on the podium but also exhibited their individual excellence by earning spots in the individual finals, a testament to their outstanding marksmanship.

    In a nail-biting competition, the Indian team managed to outshine their Chinese counterparts by a mere one-point difference, securing the gold medal with a total aggregate score of 1734. The Chinese team, though highly competitive, had to settle for the silver medal. Meanwhile, the Vietnamese team, with an impressive score of 1730, clinched the bronze medal, underscoring the fierce competition at the event.

    This victory marked India's fourth gold medal in shooting at the Asian Games, further solidifying their reputation as a powerhouse in the sport. The Indian shooters have continued to shine, accumulating an impressive medal tally that includes four gold, four silver, and five bronze medals.

    The outstanding performances of Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema in the team event propelled them into the spotlight as they secured spots in the eight-shooter finals. With their remarkable skills and determination, they now stand as strong contenders for individual medals, raising hopes for additional accolades to add to India's growing medal count at the Asian Games.

    Also Read: Asian Games 2023: Nepal's Dipendra Singh sets new record of the fastest T20I fifty; Smashes six sixers - WATCH

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2023, 9:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football ISL 2023-24 Preview: Lobera's Odisha FC to battle former club Mumbai City FC in highly-anticipated showdown snt

    ISL 2023-24 Preview: Lobera's Odisha FC to battle former club Mumbai City FC in highly-anticipated showdown

    Azharuddin backs Shreyas Iyer, R Ashwin for India's ODI World Cup 2023 challenge; says Gill will be key player snt

    Azharuddin backs Shreyas Iyer, R Ashwin for India's ODI World Cup 2023 challenge; says Gill will be key player

    football Asian Games 2023 Sunil Chhetri stresses on team unity as India gear up for showdown with Saudi Arabia snt

    Asian Games 2023: Sunil Chhetri stresses on team unity as India gear up for showdown with Saudi Arabia

    cricket Graeme Smith sets sights on making SA20 the pinnacle of T20 cricket osf

    Graeme Smith aims to make SA20 the biggest T20 league outside IPL

    football Ukraine announces boycott of all UEFA competitions featuring Russian teams snt

    Ukraine announces boycott of all UEFA competitions featuring Russian teams

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru hit by massive traffic jam ahead of long weekend Check out photos videos gcw

    Bengaluru hit by massive traffic jam ahead of long weekend; Check out photos, videos

    Canada Justin Trudeau apologises after Nazi veteran honoured in parliament gcw

    Canada's Justin Trudeau apologises after Nazi veteran honoured in parliament

    Iraivan REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Will Jayam Ravi, Nayanthara's thriller, win fans hearts? Read THIS now RBA

    Iraivan REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Will Jayam Ravi, Nayanthara's thriller, win fans hearts? Read THIS now

    Ganpati Chaturthi 2023 Massive police deployment for Visarjan traffic advisory issued in Mumbai gcw

    Ganpati Chaturthi 2023: Massive police deployment for Visarjan, traffic advisory issued in Mumbai

    Chithha review: Siddharth's film gets thumbs up from audience; read what fans have to say RBA

    Chithha review: Siddharth's film gets thumbs up from audience; read what fans have to say

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon