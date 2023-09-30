Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asian Games 2023: India beat Pakistan in men's team squash final to win historic gold medal

    The Indian men's squash team achieved a monumental victory in the final against Pakistan, clinching the highly coveted gold medal in the Asian Games 2023.

    Asian Games 2023: India beat Pakistan in men's team squash final to win historic gold medal osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 30, 2023, 4:15 PM IST

    In a historic moment at the Asian Games 2023, the Indian men's team triumphed over Pakistan in the final of the squash event, securing a coveted gold medal. This remarkable victory showcased India's prowess in squash and added a significant achievement to their Asian Games campaign.

    The Indian team delivered an exceptional performance, securing a historic gold medal in the men's squash team event by defeating Pakistan in the Asian Games 2023 final. This victory marked India's first gold in this category in nine years, with their previous triumph dating back to the 2014 Asian Games. Saurav Ghosal, Mahesh Mangaonkar, and Abhay Singh formed a formidable team that faced a daunting task against Pakistan, who had previously bested them in the competition. However, the Indian players displayed remarkable resilience, staging a memorable comeback.

    Also Read: Asian Games 2023: Mirabai Chanu's journey ends in heartbreak; Finishes on the 4th place

    In the initial match of the final, Mahesh Mangaonkar confronted Iqbal Nasir. Despite his valiant effort, the challenge proved formidable, resulting in a 0-3 defeat (8-11, 3-11, 2-11), granting Pakistan an early advantage.

    Nonetheless, the lead was short-lived as Saurav Ghosal swiftly leveled the contest with a victory over Muhammad Asim. The seasoned squash player, initially trailing 1-5 in the first game, mounted a strong comeback, securing ten consecutive points for a 3-0 triumph (11-5, 11-1, 11-3), setting the stage for an exciting final showdown.

    In the decisive match, Abhay Singh faced off against Noor Zaman, presenting a tough challenge for the young talent. The contest unfolded as a closely fought battle, with Abhay exhibiting unwavering determination to stage a comeback and ultimately clinch the victory 3-2 (11-7, 9-11, 7-11, 11-9, 12-10).

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2023, 4:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Davangere express' famed Cricketer Vinay Kumar to enter Kannada Bigg Boss-10? vkp

    ‘Davangere express’ famed Cricketer Vinay Kumar to enter Kannada Bigg Boss-10?

    Asian Games 2023: Mirabai Chanu's journey ends in heartbreak; Finishes on the 4th place osf

    Asian Games 2023: Mirabai Chanu's journey ends in heartbreak; Finishes on the 4th place

    cricket Trent Bridge's pavilion end renamed to honour England's Stuart Broad osf

    Trent Bridge's pavilion end renamed to honour England's Stuart Broad

    Tennis Asian Games 2023: Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale clinch Gold in mixed doubles Tennis event osf

    Asian Games 2023: Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale clinch Gold in mixed doubles Tennis event

    sports Asian Games 2023: Preeti Pawar assures medal in the 54kg category; wins Olympic quota osf

    Asian Games 2023: Preeti Pawar assures medal in the 54kg category; wins Olympic quota

    Recent Stories

    The Kardashians: Kim-Kourtney's scandalous feud to Timothee Chalamet; know what is in THIS season 4 RBA

    The Kardashians: Kim-Kourtney's scandalous feud to Timothee Chalamet; know what is in THIS season 4

    Bengaluru: Police apprehend 6 cyber criminals involved in Rs 854 crore scam vkp

    Bengaluru: Police apprehend 6 cyber criminals involved in Rs 854 crore scam

    Alia Bhatt recalls struggling days says, "Mahesh Bhatt had no money, bunch of flops, alcoholic" RKK

    Alia Bhatt recalls struggling days says, "Mahesh Bhatt had no money, bunch of flops, alcoholic"

    Bihar Woman child fighting for life stuck for 1 hour till Nitish Kumar convoy passed gcw

    Bihar: Woman, child fighting for life, stuck for 1 hour till Nitish Kumar's convoy passed

    Dosa to French Toast-7 breakfast ideas for Sunday morning RBA EAI

    Dosa to French Toast-7 breakfast ideas for Sunday morning

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon