    Asian Games 2023: India achieve 'Is Baar Sau Paar' target; WATCH Nari Shakti bring home historic 100th medal

    India celebrated a historic achievement as their contingent at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 reached the 100-medal mark, with remarkable performances across various sports.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 7, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

    The Indian contingent at the Hangzhou Asian Games has certainly met the ambitious 'Is Baar Sau Paar' target, officially reaching the 100-medal milestone on Saturday. Prior to this, India had already secured 95 medals in various disciplines. Assured medals in compound archery (3), kabaddi (2), badminton (1), and men's cricket (1) had set the stage for this achievement. On the final day of Indian athletes' events in Hangzhou, India added four more medals in archery. The women's kabaddi team's victory over Chinese Taipei in the final match solidified India's entry into the 100-medal club.

    Notably, this is the third time the women's kabaddi team has claimed the title at the continental showpiece, surpassing their runner-up finish in the previous Games in Indonesia. It also marked the realization of the nation's expectations of reaching a historic three-figure medal count. Currently, India boasts 25 gold, 35 silver, and 40 bronze medals in the tally, with more medals already guaranteed.

    The final against Chinese Taipei was a challenging affair for the Indian women, as their opponents pushed them to the limit, narrowly missing out on the top prize by just a single point. However, the Indian team displayed remarkable composure in the last two raids, ultimately securing victory.

    At halftime, India held a five-point advantage, thanks to a superb raid by Pooja, who emerged as one of the standout performers in the intense title showdown. The match also saw the team's coach receiving a caution with a green card.

    In the previous edition of the Games in Indonesia, India secured 70 medals, including 16 gold, 23 silver, and 31 bronze, marking their best-ever performance up to that point. However, this time around, India's athletes have exceeded expectations, particularly in shooting (22 medals) and track and field (29 medals), contributing to a total of 51 medals before Wednesday.

    The Indian contingent achieved numerous surprising victories, including the women's table tennis team's bronze, claimed by Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee, who defeated China in the semifinals.

    Another unforgettable moment was provided by Parul Chaudhary in the women's 5000m event, where she sprinted to victory in the last 30 meters, narrowly beating Japan's Ririka Hironaka to secure a gold medal.

    In the men's javelin event, Kishore Kumar Jena made waves with an astonishing 86.77m throw, briefly taking the lead over superstar Neeraj Chopra. Chopra ultimately won the gold, while Jena settled for a silver medal.

    The accomplishments of canoers Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam, who secured a historic bronze in the men's double 1000m, along with Ram Baboo and Manju Rani's third-place finish in the mixed 35km race walk, serve as perfect examples of athletes who persevered through life's challenges to excel in sports.

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
