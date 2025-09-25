The BCCI has complained to the ICC about the conduct of Pakistani players Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan during an Asia Cup match. In a retaliatory move, the Pakistan Cricket Board filed a counter-complaint against India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially complained to the International Cricket Council (ICC) against Pakistan players Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan for their conduct during Sunday’s Asia Cup Super Fours match in Dubai.

According to sources, the complaint — sent via email on Wednesday — cites Farhan’s animated celebration after his half-century and Rauf’s boundary-line gestures toward fans. Both incidents quickly went viral, sparking debates on social media about whether the behaviour crossed the line.

If the players contest the allegations, a formal hearing could be held before match referee Richie Richardson, one of two referees overseeing the tournament.

PCB strikes back with complaint against Suryakumar Yadav

The matter doesn’t end there. In what appears to be a tit-for-tat move, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is also believed to have lodged a complaint with the ICC against India’s captain, Suryakumar Yadav.

Their objection stems from Yadav dedicating India’s September 14 victory over Pakistan to the families of victims of the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year. The PCB claims the remark was “political.”

“Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all,” Yadav had said after the match — words that have since become part of the tournament’s many talking points.

Rivalry spilling beyond the pitch

The Asia Cup has long been known for its fierce cricketing battles, but this edition has been equally dominated by off-field controversies. From the much-discussed “handshakegate,” where captains and players avoided post-match courtesies, to heated moments on the field, relations between the two teams appear more strained than ever.

Sunday’s game saw tensions flare as Pakistan pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf exchanged words with India’s openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill.