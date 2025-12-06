Quinton de Kock's brilliant century (106) guided South Africa to 270 in the final ODI against India. Despite losing an early wicket, de Kock's knock was the highlight. For India, Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna bagged four wickets each.

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock slammed his seventh ODI century, ensuring South Africa reached a fighting total after Team India bowlers exhibited some disciplined bowling in the third and final ODI at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The Proteas scored 270 runs in 47.5 overs, with Quinton playing a fantastic knock of 106 runs off 89 balls, which included eight fours and six maximums. For India, Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna picked four wickets each.

After being asked to bat first, South Africa started their innings on a poor note. The visitors lost their opener, Ryan Rickelton, for a four-ball duck in the very first over. Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh removed Rickelton with KL Rahul taking an easy catch behind the stumps.

De Kock, Bavuma lead recovery

After Rickelton's departure, de Kock and captain Temba Bavuma played attacking cricket, easing the pressure on South Africa. De Kock scored two consecutive boundaries against speedster Harshit Rana during the fourth over.

Bavuma achieves milestone

Captain Bavuma completed 2000 runs in ODI cricket during the 10th over. Bavuma, aged 35 years and 203 days, became the oldest South African batter to reach the 2,000 ODI runs milestone. Rassie van der Dussen did it when he was 34.

With this landmark, Bavuma also became the joint-fourth quickest South African batter to reach 2,000 ODI runs in terms of innings, accomplishing the feat in 53 innings. Ahead of him are Hashim Amla (40 innings), Rassie van der Dussen (45 innings), Gary Kirsten (50 innings). He is tied with Quinton de Kock (53 innings).

After the end of the first power play, South Africa reached 42/1. In the very next over, Prasidh Krishna conceded 18 runs after de Kock hammered the Indian pacer for two sixes and a four.

De Kock completed his half-century during the 16th over. He reached the milestone in 49 deliveries. It was de Kock's ninth 50-plus score against India in ODIs.

Jadeja breaks century stand

Quinton and Bavuma stitched a 100-run stand for the second wicket as South Africa reached 104/1 in 20 overs. During the last ball of the 21st over, Ravindra Jadeja provided the much-needed breakthrough. The left-arm spinner removed dangerous Bavuma for 48 runs, and the century stand was also broken.

De Kock, on the other hand, continued his aggressive approach. Matthew Breetzke made his intention clear after he slammed two huge sixes to Tilak Varma during the 26th over.

Prasidh Krishna's double strike

During the 29th over, Krishna, who was expensive in his first two overs, got the breakthrough after he removed Breetzke for 24 runs. The Proteas batter was adjudged LBW. Krishna didn't stop here as he removed Aiden Markram (1) in the same over, picking two wickets. The Proteas slumped to 170/4 in 30 overs.

In the very next over, de Kock reached his seventh ODI hundred. It was his seventh ODI hundred against India, the most by a designated wicketkeeper-batter against an opposition.

De Kock falls after brilliant hundred

De Kock's stay at the crease ended after Krishna cleaned him up during the fifth ball of the 33rd over. The veteran batter made 106 runs off 89 balls.

After de Kock's wicket, Indian bowlers started bowling tight lines as South Africa reached 234/5 in 39 overs.

Kuldeep wraps up the innings

Kuldeep Yadav, who was bowling the 40th over, dented South Africa with two wickets in an over. The leg spinner removed Dewald Brevis (29) and Marco Jansen (17) as the visitors slumped to 241/7 in 41 overs.

Kuldeep got his fourth after he removed Corbin Bosch, whereas Prasidh Krishna picked up the final wicket of Ottneil Baartman as South Africa were bundled out for 270 runs in 47.5 overs.

Arshdeep Singh (1/36), Prasidh Krishna (4/66), Ravindra Jadeja (1/50) and Kuldeep Yadav (4/41) were the wicket takers. The three-match ODI series between India and South Africa is levelled 1-1. India won the opening ODI in Ranchi, whereas South Africa recorded a memorable win in the second ODI.

Brief Score:

South Africa 270 ( Quinton de Kock 106, Temba Bavuma 48, Prasidh Krishna 4/66, Kuldeep Yadav 4/41) vs India (ANI)