PHOTOS: Ravindra Jadeja’s Luxurious Jamnagar Bungalow Goes Viral on Birthday
Ravindra Jadeja Birthday: Team India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hails from Jamnagar, Gujarat. He is one of the most famous people in his hometown. He has a bungalow in Jamnagar that has a royal look.
Ravindra Jadeja's Birthday
Team India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is now 36. He's one of the world's best players, often winning lost matches for his team. He lives in his hometown of Jamnagar, Gujarat.
Jadeja's bungalow in Jamnagar
Jadeja's Jamnagar bungalow is like a glass palace. He lives a lavish life funded by his cricket and brand endorsement earnings, with the IPL being a major source. Let's see his home.
Jadeja's 4-story bungalow
Ravindra Jadeja's bungalow is located in Jamnagar and is 4 stories high. He is as famous for his bungalow as he is on the cricket field. His house is also quite luxurious.
Looks no less than a royal palace
Jadeja's bungalow looks like a royal palace, with huge doors, antique furniture, and chandeliers. The interior decor is stunning, featuring many expensive and unique showpieces.
Stunning finishing in the living room
There is a luxurious sofa in the living room of Ravindra Jadeja's bungalow. He often shares pictures of his house on social media. His bungalow has a very large dining area that gives a royal feel.
Jadeja owns a farmhouse
Besides the bungalow, Ravindra Jadeja also has a farmhouse named 'Mr. Jaddu's Farm House'. He spends most of his time there with his horses and often shares pictures of them on social media.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.