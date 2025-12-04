Australian veteran Mitchell Starc becomes the highest wicket-taking left-arm pacer in Test history, surpassing Wasim Akram with 415 wickets, aiming to climb further on the all-time list.

Australian veteran Mitchell Starc became the most prolific left-arm paceman in Test history on Thursday, surpassing Pakistan great Wasim Akram. The 35-year-old bagged England's Harry Brook at the Gabba in Brisbane on day one of the day-night second Ashes Test for his 415th wicket since his debut at the same ground 14 years ago.

It moved him past Akram, widely recognised as the greatest left-arm bowler the sport has seen.

Akram played 104 Tests for his 414 wickets with Starc reaching the milestone in his 102nd, helped by a career-best 7-58 in the first innings of the opening Ashes Test at Perth.

Starc is now 16th on the all-time wicket-taker list and could move above both India's Harbhajan Singh (417) and South Africa's Shaun Pollock (421) in the current pink-ball Test.

After that he will have New Zealand's Richard Hadlee (431) in his sights.

