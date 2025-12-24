England announced its playing XI for the fourth Ashes Test, bringing in Jacob Bethell and Gus Atkinson for Ollie Pope and an injured Jofra Archer. Meanwhile, Australia will be led by Steve Smith with Pat Cummins rested and Nathan Lyon out injured.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced its playing XI for the fourth Ashes Test against Australia on Wednesday. The fourth match of the five-match series will be the Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, starting on December 26. The Ben Stokes-led England have made two changes to the previous playing XI that played in the third Test in Adelaide. Right-arm fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the remainder of the Ashes series with a left side strain, and Ollie Pope misses out. In place of Ollie Pope, Jacob Bethell has been included in the playing XI for the fourth Test, and he will bat at number three. Seamer Gus Atkinson has also returned, missing the third Test. Atkinson replaced injured Archer in the playing XI.

England playing XI for fourth Ashes Test

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue.

Australia Announce Squad with Key Changes

Earlier, Australia announced their 15-member squad for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Skipper Pat Cummins and veteran spinner Nathan Lyon have been left out of the squad. Off-spinner Todd Murphy and fast bowler Jhye Richardson have been drafted into the squad and will come into contention for the fourth Test of the Ashes series. Steve Smith will lead the side in the absence of Cummins, while all-rounders Michael Neser and Beau Webster and back-up quick Brendan Doggett retain their place in the squad despite missing out on selection in the recent Adelaide Test that saw Australia register an 82-run triumph that helped them take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the Ashes series.

Cummins has been rested for the Melbourne Test, having only recently returned from a back injury, with the skipper a chance of appearing in the final Test of the series in Sydney from January 4. Murphy seems the most logical replacement for Lyon, with the Aussies confirming that the veteran spinner will have surgery on his torn right hamstring and will be sidelined for an extended period. Murphy has featured seven times at the Test level for Australia, with his most recent match coming at the start of the year against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Australia squad (fourth Test only)

Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster. (ANI)