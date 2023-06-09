Arrest Brij Bhushan, don't break us: Wrestlers to Delhi Police who took woman grappler to WFI chief's office

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had assured the protesting wrestlers that a charge sheet will be filed in the case by June 15 after which the grapplers suspended their protest.

The Delhi Police brought a female wrestler to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief's office on Friday to reenact the series of events that led to the alleged crime as part of their investigation into the sexual harassment claims made against him. It should be noted that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) office is located at Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's official residence.

The wrestlers' protest was put to an end after Sports Minister Anurag Thakur promised that a charge sheet would be filed in the case by June 15.

Also read: WFI chief Brij Bhushan breaks silence after minor wrestler's father admits filing 'false case'

A Delhi Police official said the wrestler, accompanied by women police personnel, was taken to the WFI office at 1.30 pm. "They were there for half an hour. They asked her to recreate the scene and recall the places where she faced harassment," the police official said.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, one of the protest's organisers, turned to Twitter hours after the police had left the area to voice her dissatisfaction with media reports that the wrestlers had arrived at the WFI office in order to find a compromise.

"This is the power of Brij Bhushan. He is harassing women wrestlers by using his muscle power, political power and running false narratives, and his arrest is necessary. If the police arrests him instead of breaking us, there is hope of justice, otherwise not. Women wrestlers had gone to the crime scene for police investigation, but it was flashed in the media that they had gone for a compromise," she tweeted in Hindi.

Bajrang Punia, another protesting wrestler, also posted similar tweets.

"Women wrestlers went to the crime site for police investigation but it was run in the media that they had gone to compromise. This is the power of Brijbhushan. He is troubling women wrestlers by running muscle power, political power and false narratives. His arrest is necessary. Police trying to break us," wrote Punia.

According to officials, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Delhi Police, which is looking into the sexual harassment claims made against Singh, the outgoing WFI president and BJP MP, is expected to submit its findings to the court in the two cases it has opened against him by the end of next week.

According to Delhi Police authorities, the SIT has questioned more than 180 people as part of its inquiry.

Also read: SHOCKING twist: Father of minor wrestler admits filing false sexual harassment complaint against Brij Bhushan

The nation's best wrestlers, including Olympic medalists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia as well as Asian Games gold medalist Vinesh Phogat, have been protesting against Singh and calling for his arrest over allegations that he harassed female athletes.

The protesting wrestlers met with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday, and after receiving his assurances that a charge sheet against Singh would be filed by then and WFI elections would take place by the end of the month, they decided to put an end to their agitation until June 15.