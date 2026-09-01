Ludhiana Lions clinched a thrilling three-wicket win over Bathinda Royals in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League, thanks to Arjun Rajput's heroic all-round display. He took 4/27 and smashed a match-winning 82 to help chase down 166.

Ludhiana Lions produced a superb all-round performance to edge past Bathinda Royals by three wickets in a thrilling contest of the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 Powered by Punjab Kings at the I.S. Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Arjun Rajput was the star of the evening, making a decisive impact with both bat and ball. After claiming an impressive four wickets for 27 runs in four overs, Rajput returned with the bat to play a match-winning 82 off 45 balls, helping Ludhiana chase down 166 with just three wickets in hand, as per a press release.

Bathinda Royals' Innings

Bathinda Royals were asked to bat first and got off to a steady start, with their openers adding 46 runs for the first wicket. Harnoor Singh provided the early momentum, scoring a quick 38 off 19 balls, while Rishabh Gupta contributed 9 off 6 before being dismissed.

The Royals then lost a few wickets but found some stability through Noorveer Singh and Dev Amritpal Singh. The pair added a valuable 50-run partnership, putting Bathinda in a position to finish strongly. However, Ludhiana Lions produced an excellent bowling performance in the second half of the innings. Sahil Bhaskar and Rajput led the attack, picking up three and four wickets respectively. Their regular strikes prevented Bathinda from finding the acceleration they needed, and the Royals were eventually bowled out for 165.

Ludhiana Lions' Chase

The Lions' chase got off to a disastrous start. Bathinda's bowlers struck early and reduced Ludhiana to 29/4 inside the first four overs, putting the side under serious pressure.

Abhijeet Garg then tried to rebuild the innings and found some support, but his stay was cut short by a brilliant piece of fielding from Imrozpreet Singh. Garg was dismissed for 28 off 22 balls, leaving Ludhiana struggling at 81/5 in the 10th over.

Rajput and Bhagat's Crucial Partnership

With the Lions in trouble, Rajput took responsibility and changed the momentum of the chase. He found a reliable partner in Krish Bhagat, and the two began rebuilding the innings with a mix of smart running and attacking strokes. The pair brought up a crucial 50-run partnership in just 34 balls, keeping Ludhiana in the contest.

While Bhagat played the supporting role, Rajput took the attack to the Bathinda bowlers and kept finding boundaries. Rajput eventually fell to Gourav Choudhary, who trapped him in front for a brilliant 82 off 45 balls. His innings included eight fours and four sixes, and had put Ludhiana within touching distance of victory.

There was another twist when Noorveer Singh produced a stunning diving catch to dismiss Madhav Pathania for 2 off 9 balls. With Ludhiana still needing 14 runs from 19 balls, Bathinda sensed another opportunity. However, Krish Bhagat held his nerves and ensured there was no further drama. He remained unbeaten on 35 off 19 balls, guiding Ludhiana Lions over the line and completing a memorable three-wicket victory. (ANI)