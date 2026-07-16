Argentina defeated England 2-1 in a thrilling FIFA World Cup semifinal comeback. After trailing, Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez scored late goals to secure a spot in the final against Spain, as celebrated by defender Lisandro Martinez.

Argentina's Lisandro Martinez celebrated his side's thrilling comeback victory over England in the FIFA World Cup semifinal, thanking supporters after the reigning champions booked a place in a second successive World Cup final. Argentina came from behind to defeat England 2-1, with Enzo Fernandez equalising in the 85th minute before Lautaro Martinez headed home a stoppage-time winner to seal a meeting with Spain in Sunday's final.

Reacting to the victory in a post on X, Lisandro Martinez praised the team's fighting spirit and urged fans to continue backing the squad in the title clash. "WHAT A TEAM, DAMN IT! BACK IN A WORLD FINAL AGAIN! We never let our arms drop. Thanks for pushing with us. On Sunday, once again, all together," Martinez wrote. ¡QUÉ GRUPO, CARAJO! 🇦🇷🤍🩵 ¡OTRA VEZ EN UNA FINAL DEL MUNDO! No bajamos los brazos nunca. Gracias por empujar con nosotros. El domingo, una vez más, todos juntos. @Argentina pic.twitter.com/m5qCyLdd62 — Lisandro Martinez (@LisandrMartinez) July 16, 2026

'A gift to every Argentine'

Speaking after the match, Lisandro Martinez said the players were driven by the support of the Argentine people and their desire to create history. "We are all Argentinians right now, what they go through, what they live, it's felt here too. We knew the magnitude of this match and from minute zero we went after it. Those who want to win always get the result. What we did today was history and a gift to every Argentine," Martinez said, as quoted by the Argentine Football Association's X handle.

The Manchester United defender added that the team had given everything on the pitch and wanted supporters to identify with their fighting spirit. "Let the people feel identified. We leave everything in every contested ball and that's the most important thing. We're one step away, but now we're going to enjoy what we've achieved," he said.

Argentina to face Spain in final

Argentina will now take on Spain in the FIFA World Cup final as Lionel Scaloni's side aims to successfully defend the world title. England, meanwhile, will face France in the third-place playoff. (ANI)