Anmol Kharb makes history: Guides India to first Asian Team Championships title

Witness the extraordinary journey of Anmol Kharb, the teenage badminton sensation, as she leads India to a historic victory in the Asian Team Championships. Under the guidance of national coach Pulela Gopichand.

Anmol Kharb, the teenage prodigy, made history by leading India to its first-ever Asian Team Championships title. In the final against Thailand, the score was tied at 2-2 before Anmol secured a decisive victory by defeating the World Number 45, Pornpicha Choeikeewong, with a score of 21–14. This achievement led to a jubilant celebration, with national coach Pulela Gopichand embracing her in a bear hug, and teammates lifting her amidst cheers.

Little did Devender Kharab know, back in 2017, when he and his neighbors built a cement badminton court in their residential complex in Sector 16 Faridabad, that it would set the stage for Anmol's remarkable journey to guide India to the Asian Team Championships title.

Anmol's prowess was evident throughout the tournament, as she defeated higher-ranked opponents in consecutive matches. Her victories included overcoming China's World Number 149, Wu Luo Yu, in the group stage, and securing the win in the semifinal against Japan by defeating World Number 29 Natsuki Nidaira. National coach Pulela Gopichand praised Anmol's fearlessness, intelligence, and remarkable game-reading abilities.

Despite badminton initially being intended for her brother, Anmol, at the age of 10, developed a keen interest in the sport. Recognizing her dedication, Devender sought coaching for her, and her first coach predicted her future success. Anmol's journey had its ups and downs, with early losses in tournaments, but her positive attitude and friendly demeanor remained unchanged.

Anmol's breakthrough came in 2021 when she became the U-15 champion, coinciding with her growth spurt. She then shifted her focus to rigorous training, opting for a non-science stream in academics. Her unconventional training routine includes physical training classes with a former international boxer, adding a unique dimension to her game.

Anmol's parents, especially her mother, Rajbala, actively support her journey, making a daily three-hour round trip for her training. Despite her historic achievements, Anmol remains a cheerful, prank-loving girl. Her father, Devender, who witnessed her triumph in Malaysia, believes that, despite the newfound success, Anmol will stay true to her happy-go-lucky nature.

