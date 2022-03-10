Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Andy Murray to donate prize money to help Ukrainian children

    Ukraine is under a crisis following the unprovoked invasion by Russia. As Ukraine seems helpless, Andy Murray has decided to donate the prize money to help the Ukrainian children.

    First Published Mar 10, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

    Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine continues for the second straight week. As the Ukrainian citizens, including children, seem helpless right now, they seek help from the world. While sportspersons across the globe are doing their part to help them out, tennis star Andy Murray of Great Britain has pledged to donate his prize money to aid the Ukrainian children.

    Murray has announced that he will be working with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to help the Ukrainian children. It will include serving with medical supplies and development kits for early childhood. He also condemned the fact that the attack had thrown the life in the country into chaos, interrupting the schooling of the Ukrainian children.

    “Over 7.5m children are at risk with the escalating conflict in Ukraine, so I’m working with @unicef_uk to help provide urgent medical supplies and early childhood development kits. It’s vital education continues, so @unicef is working to enable access to learning for displaced children, as well as supporting the rehabilitation of damaged schools, together with replacement equipment and furniture,” Murray wrote on social media.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    “I’m going to be donating my earnings from my prize money for the rest of the year, but anyone in the UK can support UNICEF’s humanitarian response by donating to our appeal by following the link in my bio and in my story. Children in Ukraine need peace - now. 🇺🇦 🙏”, added Murray.

    Earlier, Ukrainian world number 18 Elina Svitolina announced that she would donate all her earnings to the war effort in her country. Fellow Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska also joined her. On the other hand, ATP, WTA and ITF, along with the organisers of the four Grand Slams, have donated $100,000 each, taking the total contribution to $700,000, for Ukraine’s humanitarian relief.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2022, 6:30 PM IST
