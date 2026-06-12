Goalkeeper Alisson Becker praised Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti for transforming the team's environment. He highlighted Ancelotti's work-focused approach and also gave credit to his childhood idol and goalkeeping coach, Claudio Taffarel.

Ancelotti 'Transformed' Brazil's Environment: Alisson

Brazil and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has hailed the impact of head coach Carlo Ancelotti since taking over as the five-time champions' head coach, saying that the legendary manager has "transformed" the team's environment, making it more work-focused and making his presence felt in the camp.

Ahead of Brazil's WC opener against Morocco on June 14 in New Jersey, Ancelotti admitted that Brazil faced difficult times before the record-breaking five-time UEFA Champions League manager took over the team last year in May. Ancelotti, an Italian, is the first foreign manager to have helped Brazil qualify for the World Cup, and came when the prospects of five-time winners making it to the showpiece tournament looked shaky.

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Speaking to the reporters as quoted by Goal.com, Alisson said, "It is undeniable that the last period was very difficult for us players. We felt firsthand the difficulties we had due to several factors. Since Ancelotti's arrival, the environment has been transformed. He carries a strong presence and gives us the tranquillity of an environment focused on work, without controversy." Brazil is placed in Group C alongside Morocco, Haiti and Scotland.

Alisson also pointed out how "resilient" Ancelotti is and how careful he is with his words. "He is resilient, humble, and has intelligence in choosing the right words at the right time. He is a great manager. He has a clear idea of football, which facilitates our style of play. These combinations favour the team. I see his joy and gratitude for being the coach of the Selecao," Alisson added.

The goalie also noted how he has won "everything" in football and is still out there with "joy and enthusiasm". "His position perhaps has more pressure than being the president of the country, in its levels," he added.

'A Privilege to Work with an Idol': Alisson on Taffarel

Alisson also took some time, crediting his long-time goalkeeping coach and childhood idol, Claudio Taffarel. The 1994 World Cup winner has been a vital figure in the goalkeeper's international and club career.

"One of the most vivid memories I have, at six years old, is the semi-final against the Netherlands [in 1998]. My father played a joke when Taffarel saved the penalty. He took a cake and shoved it in his own face. I think that is why it stayed so marked. It is a privilege to work with Taffarel, an idol, inspiration and reference for so many Brazilians who wanted to be a goalkeeper. In childhood, it was said: 'Taffareeel...'. He sustains us in difficult moments; he has left a legacy beyond what he did as a player. Perhaps people do not see Taffarel's importance as a goalkeeper coach as much. I have been able to maintain a high level for so long because I have a qualified coach like him," he signed off.