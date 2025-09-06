AJ Lee’s surprise return after SmackDown has fans buzzing. Her subtle post-show move hints at what’s next.

AJ Lee’s long-awaited WWE return reached a dramatic peak after SmackDown went off the air, where she made a subtle but unmistakable gesture that has fans speculating about her next move. Picking up the Women's Intercontinental Championship and parading it around the ring, Lee sent a clear signal: she’s not just back—she’s aiming high.

The moment came after a fiery confrontation with Becky Lynch, who had been riding high on arrogance until CM Punk stunned the crowd by reintroducing his wife to the WWE Universe. In a flash, AJ Lee dismantled Lynch, leaving “The Man” humiliated and fans roaring in disbelief. It marked the end of a 10-year, 5-month absence for the three-time Divas Champion, and the beginning of what could be a new chapter in WWE’s women’s division.

Scroll to load tweet…

AJ Lee’s Hint at Championship Aspirations or Strategic Tag Team Return?

While WWE has yet to confirm her next steps, speculation is swirling around a potential mixed tag team match, often used to ease returning stars back into action. With CM Punk by her side, such a match could serve as a launchpad for Lee’s pursuit of the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Backstage Reactions and Fan Sentiment

Scroll to load tweet…

Triple H reacted publicly, sharing a photo with Lee and Punk in his signature pose, captioned with a message about “coming home.” Fans echoed the sentiment, celebrating the return of a beloved figure whose departure in 2015 was shaped by both legal tensions and lingering neck injuries.