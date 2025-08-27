Kerala's Greenfield Stadium awaits inspection by the AIFF as anticipation builds for a potential match featuring Lionel Messi and Argentina this November. This historic event would mark the first time Kerala hosts the reigning World Cup champions.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's capital city, Thiruvananthapuram, is already buzzing with excitement as the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Technical Committee prepares to inspect the Greenfield Stadium in the first or second week of September. The visit comes as part of the build-up to what promises to be one of the biggest sporting events ever held in the state – Lionel Messi and the reigning world champions Argentina playing an international match in Kerala this November.

“The AIFF committee will come to Trivandrum in September to assess the stadium and infrastructure, most likely in the second week. We will get a clearer picture of the Lionel Messi match after that,” an AIFF source said.

Kerala to Host World Champions for the First Time

This will be the first time Kerala will host the FIFA World Cup winners, and Messi’s presence is set to turn Trivandrum into the epicenter of Indian sport. The AIFF delegation is scheduled to review stadium infrastructure, pitch quality, crowd control, and overall facilities, ensuring Greenfield meets global standards before La Albiceleste step onto the pitch.

Meanwhile, the stadium is already in use-the Kerala Cricket League is currently being held there. Local hero Sanju Samson, India’s star wicketkeeper-batter, has been entertaining fans with stellar performances, adding to the venue’s sporting momentum.

Messi Mania Grips Kerala

For Kerala’s famously passionate football community-known for flocking to stadiums for ISL ties and international friendlies-the chance to watch Messi live in action is nothing short of a dream. His appearance in God’s Own Country is expected to attract fans not just from Kerala, but from across India and even neighbouring countries.

With final preparations to be locked in during the AIFF’s September inspection, Trivandrum is on the cusp of creating sporting history. By November, cricket fever will give way to football mania, with Greenfield Stadium set to become the focal point of India’s sporting calendar in 2025.

Messi’s India Tour Won’t End in Kerala

Kerala, however, will not be Messi’s only stop. After the November fixture in Trivandrum, the Argentina superstar is scheduled for a December visit to multiple Indian cities – including Kolkata, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Delhi.