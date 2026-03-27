The AIFF has received bids from three organisations—FanCode, Genius Sports, and Capri Sports—for the commercial rights of the ISL, Federation Cup, IWL, and IWL 2. The bids are for a 15-year term, with a decision expected on March 29, 2026.

The All India Football Federation, on Friday, opened the bids for the Request for Proposal (RFP) for Commercial Rights Relating to Competitions and Properties Owned by AIFF. Rights for the Indian Super League (ISL), Federation Cup (formerly Super Cup), the Indian Women's League (IWL), and the IWL 2 were bid on, according to the AIFF website.

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Bidders and Competitions

Bids were received from three organisations. FanCode and Genius Sports submitted bids for the commercial rights relating to the Indian Super League and the Federation Cup (or the Super Cup). Meanwhile, Capri Sports placed bids for the commercial rights of the Indian Women's League and the Indian Women's League 2.

Bid Terms and Agreement Details

The bids have been submitted for a 15-year term with a provision for an additional five-year extension, with the bidder having the right of first refusal. The proposal also includes a five per cent increase in value every year over the duration of the agreement.

Evaluation and Decision

The bid evaluation report will be placed before the AIFF Executive Committee, which convenes its meeting on Sunday, March 29, 2026; a decision is expected on the same day. (ANI)