The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has condoled the passing of former NEROCA FC head coach Gift Raikhan at age 45. The influential Manipur coach led NEROCA to the I-League 2nd Division title and a runners-up finish in the I-League.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) condoled the untimely demise of Gift Raikhan, former head coach of NEROCA FC, who passed away at the age of 45. Gift Raikhan was one of the most influential coaches to emerge from Manipur and made a lasting contribution to Indian football through his work at both club and state levels, as per the AIFF website.

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A Decorated Coaching Career

His coaching journey was most closely associated with NEROCA FC, where he served across multiple spells between 2015 and 2026. Under his guidance, the Imphal-based club won the I-League 2nd Division title in the 2016-17 season, earning promotion to the top flight for the first time in history. In their debut I-League campaign in 2017-18, NEROCA finished runners-up.

Raikhan's outstanding work that season earned him the Syed Abdul Rahim Award for the Best Coach in the I-League. He later coached Aizawl FC during the 2018-19 I-League season before returning to NEROCA for subsequent spells. Most recently, he led the Orange Brigade during the 2025-26 I-League 2 season. At the state level, he also served as the head coach of Manipur in the Santosh Trophy during the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons. He was also the Technical Director of Gokulam Kerala FC in 2021.

Career as a Player

Before embarking on his coaching career, Gift Raikhan enjoyed a professional playing career as a left-back. He represented Bengal Mumbai FC, Churchill Brothers, HAL, Indian Bank, Vasco SC, BEML and Pune FC. During his time with Churchill Brothers, he was part of the side that finished runners-up in the National Football League in the 2001-02 season.

AIFF Honours Raikhan's Contribution

The All India Football Federation joins the Indian football fraternity in mourning the loss of Gift Raikhan and honours his invaluable contribution to Indian football as both a player and a coach. His dedication to nurturing talent and developing the game, particularly in Manipur, will be remembered with great respect. (ANI)