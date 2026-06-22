Ireland have named Lorcan Tucker as their new T20I captain, replacing Paul Stirling. He will lead a severely depleted squad against India, with Stirling and five frontline seamers ruled out due to injury, marking a tough start to his captaincy.

Ireland have appointed wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker as their new T20I captain, with his first assignment set to be a challenging series against reigning world champions India. Tucker takes over the leadership role after veteran batter Paul Stirling stepped down as T20I captain following the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

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Major Injury Woes for Ireland

However, the new skipper will have to contend with a depleted squad, as Stirling remains sidelined with a calf tear. Ireland's injury concerns extend beyond their former captain, with five frontline seamers also unavailable. Josh Little is recovering from a stress fracture, Mark Adair is sidelined with an abdominal injury, Curtis Campher is nursing a fractured hand, Barry McCarthy continues his rehabilitation from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, and Jordan Neill is ruled out with shoulder and foot issues.

The lengthy injury list leaves Ireland significantly weakened ahead of their clash with India, handing Tucker a stern early test in his first series as captain. Ireland will begin their series against India on June 26, which will mark the first assignment for Shreyas Iyer as the new T20I captain of the reigning world champions.

Opportunity Amidst Adversity

"We can't disguise the fact that we're hampered by injury at present, with at least five first-team regulars missing due to injury. However, my view in such circumstances is that one player's misfortune is another player's opportunity. As such, we've named three uncapped players in the squad of 14," Andrew White, Ireland's national selector, said as per ESPNcricinfo.

"I've been lucky to have some very special moments, none more so than in the T20 format, and I know there are a group of young men waiting to create those same special moments for themselves," Tucker said.

Ireland T20I Squad vs India

Ireland T20I squad vs India: Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey, Matt Hollard, Liam McCarthy, Jai Moondra, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker (capt/wk), Reuben Wilson.

(ANI)