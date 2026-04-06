Former India forward Gilbertson Sangma passed away in Guwahati at 70. The Assam native earned three caps for India in 1975. A consistent performer for Assam in the Santosh Trophy, he also won the 1981 Bordoloi Trophy with Assam Police.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) condoled the death of former India forward Gilbertson Sangma, who passed away in Guwahati on April 3, 2026. Sangma passed away aged 70.

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A Distinguished Career

A forward of repute from Assam, Gilbertson Sangma represented India at the international level in 1975, according to the AIFF release. He made his senior national team debut against Indonesia on April 17, 1975, in the Marah Halim Cup in Jakarta. Sangma went on to earn three caps for India, all of which came during the same tournament.

At the domestic level, Sangma was a consistent performer for Assam in the Santosh Trophy from 1972 to 1980, scoring four goals in the competition during his appearances for the state side.

At the club level, he represented Assam Police from 1972 to 1982 and was part of the team that won the Bordoloi Trophy in 1981. Sangma scored the decisive goal in the final against Dempo, sealing the title for his side.

The All India Football Federation joins the Indian football fraternity in mourning the loss of Gilbertson Sangma and honours his contributions to the sport. (ANI)