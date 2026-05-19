Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal praised the appointment of KL Rahul as Test vice-captain, calling it a "right and good decision." He highlighted Rahul's seniority, consistent performance, and deep understanding of the game as key reasons.

Madan Lal on KL Rahul's Promotion

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal praised the appointment of KL Rahul as vice-captain, calling it a "right and good decision." He highlighted Rahul's consistent performances across formats, seniority, and deep understanding of the game as key reasons for promoting him to a leadership role. Rahul has replaced Rishabh Pant as India's Test vice-captain as the squad was announced for the side's one-off Test and three-match ODI series against Afghanistan on Tuesday.

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"I think it's the right decision, it's a good decision because he's a sensible player and his performance has been quite good, whether it's T20 cricket, 50-over, or Test cricket. You know, it's important to promote a player who is doing well. And you need someone like him who's a senior and a performer. He knows the game very well," Madan Lal told ANI.

KL Rahul's Test Career

KL Rahul has played 67 Test matches, scoring 4,053 runs at an average of 35.86. His Test career includes 11 centuries, 20 half-centuries, and a highest score of 199.

India vs Afghanistan Schedule

The one-off Test will begin on June 6, followed by a three-match ODI series starting June 14 in Dharamshala. The second ODI will be played on June 17 in Lucknow, while the series will conclude on June 20 in Chennai.

India Test Squad vs Afghanistan

The team was announced by the Men's Selection Committee, led by chairman Ajit Agarkar, along with Shiv Sundar Das, Ajay Ratra, R. P. Singh, and Pragyan Ojha, in the presence of BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia.

India Test squad vs Afghanistan: Shubman Gill (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vice-capt), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Dhruv Jurel. (ANI)