After securing their first Premier League title in 24 years, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is targeting a historic double. He stated the team will use their 'incredible energy' for the Champions League final against PSG to write a new chapter.

Following his side's Premier League win, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed that his side is going to use all the "incredible energy" that they are carrying in the UEFA Champions League final, and the club cannot wait to write a new chapter in the team's history with a historic double of Premier League and the Champions League.

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Arsenal finally got to lift their first Premier League title in 24 years after a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, marking a major milestone in the club's history that was over two decades in the making. Ahead of the Saturday's UEFA Champions League clash against defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Arteta is demanding more from his players for the club's biggest game in a long while.

Gearing up for Champions League final

Speaking as quoted by Goal.com, Arteta said, "We need that energy to flow and going against that, I think it will be a big mistake," Arteta said. "We talked about already what we have to do in Budapest, how we're going to use all the incredible energy that we are all carrying towards that final, and tomorrow we're going to start to prepare it," he added.

After securing the biggest prize in English football after three successive runners-up finishes, the UEFA Champions League stays the club's final frontier, a competition that they have never won.

"And we cannot wait to write a new chapter in the history of our club and lift the Champions League," Arteta added.

'We are the champions': Arteta on new standards

Arteta had previously won the FA Cup back in 2020 during his debut season, and he has faced years of near misses before securing the Premier League. He feels that being the champions of English football could provide them with a psychological boost as they step out on the field at Budapest for the UEFA CL title clash.

He also feels that his job is to now get the club to have everyone "lift those standards and achieve much more".

"I said to the boys that this shirt now represents something else," Arteta explained. "We are the champions, and that brings a lot of confidence and a different kind of presence and energy to it. But as well, another kind of responsibility as well. My job now and everybody at the club is going to be lift those standards now and achieve much more, because I think we are capable of doing it," he signed off.