After on-field action, Lionel Messi plays football in his living room with his kids (WATCH)

Lionel Messi seems to be settling into the PSG set-up with some commendable performances. Meanwhile, he is on both on-field and off-field duties, as he plays football with his kids in the living room.

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is now impacting Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He seems to be slowly getting accustomed to the set-up and the brand of football it plays. However, he appears to be handling double duties of late, both on-field and off-field. Meanwhile, the off-field one happens to be interesting.

In a recent video shared by Sky Sports, Messi is seen playing football in the living room of his home with his three kids. In the clip, everyone is seen taking turns at goalkeeping by the covered fireplace. Initially, Messi has the ball, dribbles past them and fires at the goal.

Later, he becomes the keeper, as his kids play with the ball and attempt at scoring. While Messi saves a couple of shots, one of his kids also attempts a sliding tackle on one. The latter goes down and pretends to be injured before getting back up and sitting by his mother, recording it.

Since last week, Messi has been in the headlines for winning his record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or recognition. However, some football fans are seemingly unhappy at Messi's award. Most of the fans feel that it should have been Robert Lewandowski, while he was also the favourite last season before the organisers called the ceremony off due to COVID concerns.

As far as Messi's performance this season is concerned, he has scored just six goals in 14 matches across competitions, while he has also been involved in some assists. PSG is placed at the top of the Ligue 1 table, 11 points ahead, and well in the race to win the title. Also, it has qualified for the pre-quarters in the UEFA Champions League (UCL).