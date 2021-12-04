Lionel Messi worthy of 7th Ballon d'Or win, says Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez

Lionel Messi, who lifted the Copa America for the fist time with Argentina in July 2021, beat Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea's Jorginho to renew grasp on global football's top individual prize.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi, who recently bagged his seventh Ballon d'Or victory, has been in the news ever since, with several netizens questioning if the Barcelona legend truly deserved the honour over Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. In support of the Argentine, joining the debate now is none other than Barcelona manager and former midfield maestro Xavi Hernandez.

Calling Lionel Messi's 7th record-extending Ballon d'Or win as 'total justice', Xavi Hernandez said his former Barcelona teammate deserved to lift the prestigious award. Lionel Messi, who lifted the Copa America for the first time with Argentina in July 2021, beat Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea's Jorginho to renew grasp on global football's top individual prize.

Heralding the Argentine the 'best footballer in the world and the best of all time', Xavi Hernandez added that Lionel Messi undoubtedly deserved this seventh award. "I think it's football justice," added the Barcelona manager. Xavi Hernandez also said that football fans worldwide might think that Lewandowski deserved it or any other player, but this is a debate every year. "The moment they open the envelope and they say Messi won it, then it's fair," added the legendary Barcelona midfielder, who took over as the Spanish giants' manager last month. Xavi will coach the team till 2024, and the move came following the sacking of Ronald Koeman.

34-year-old Lionel Messi has had an eventful year marred by his abrupt exit from Camp Nou and a rapid pivot to French giants PSG. The Barcelona legend previously won the Ballon d'Or in 2009, '10, '11, '12, '15 and '19. However, an influential run en route to a major international title for Argentina, i.e. the Copa America glory, sealed the Ballon d'Or deal for Lionel Messi. Barcelona, seventh in LaLiga with 23 points, will host fifth-placed Real Betis on Saturday (December 4).