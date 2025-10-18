After Afghanistan pulled out of the T20I tri-series citing the death of three players in Pakistan airstrikes, the PCB is scrambling to find a replacement team. Sri Lanka remains part of the series.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is facing a scramble to keep the upcoming three-nation T20I tri-series alive after Afghanistan’s withdrawal in the wake of the killing of three young Afghan cricketers in Pakistan’s airstrikes in Paktika province. Despite the tragic incident and rising tensions, PCB officials insist the tournament will proceed on schedule from November 17 to 29 in Lahore.

Tri-Series to Proceed, Says PCB

A senior PCB official told reporters, “The Tri-Series will progress as scheduled even after Afghanistan’s withdrawal. We are looking at a replacement team and once finalised, the announcement will be made. The Tri-Series features a third team in Sri Lanka so it is on from 17th November.”

While Pakistan pushes ahead with the tournament, it remains unclear which team will replace Afghanistan. The PCB is reportedly considering associate member teams like Nepal and UAE, but their priority is to secure a full Test-playing nation, highlighting the desperation to keep the event on track amid diplomatic tensions.

Afghanistan’s Pullout: A Tragic Reminder

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) had earlier announced it would not be sending its team to Pakistan, citing the “tragic martyrdom” of three Afghan cricketers allegedly killed in Pakistan airstrikes.

“The ACB considers this a great loss for Afghanistan’s sports community, its athletes, and the cricketing family. The ACB also extends its deepest condolences and solidarity to the bereaved families of the martyrs and to the people of Paktika Province. In response of this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan, scheduled to be played in late November,” the ACB said in its statement on X.

Pakistan’s Precarious Cricket Diplomacy

Afghanistan has not played a bilateral series against Pakistan since earning Test status, though its A teams often visited the country before the International Cricket Council recognition. Many Afghan players also trained in Pakistan, and at one point, Pakistan even allowed them to participate in domestic cricket tournaments.

Pakistan’s relationship with Afghanistan has remained tense for some time. Even when Pakistan hosted a tri-series in Sharjah before the Asia Cup, which also featured the UAE, Afghan and Pakistani spectators were seated in separate enclosures to prevent clashes.

The PCB’s urgent search for a replacement team reflects both its eagerness to salvage commercial interests and its willingness to ignore the wider political and humanitarian consequences of its actions. Whether a Test-playing nation agrees to participate amid heightened tensions remains uncertain.