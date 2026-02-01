The AIFF has announced India's 26-member squad for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026. In Group C, India will face Vietnam, Japan, and Chinese Taipei in Australia, vying for a spot in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Schedule and Squad

The Indian senior women's team's 26-member squad for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 has been announced. Placed in Group C, India will begin their campaign against Vietnam on March 4 at the Perth Rectangular Stadium at 16:30 IST, followed by a meeting against Japan on March 7 at the same time and venue. The last group stage match will be against Chinese Taipei on March 10 at the Western Sydney Stadium at 14:30 IST, as per a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

World Cup Qualification Pathway

The top two sides from each group, along with the two best third-placed teams, will progress to the quarter-finals. The four quarter-final winners will qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027. The losing quarter-finalists will contest the play-offs for the two remaining direct spots allocated to the AFC for the World Cup. The two play-off losers will have another chance of qualifying for Brazil via the Play-off Tournament.

Squad Analysis

After a four-week camp in Turkiye, the Blue Tigresses arrived in Perth on February 11. Among the 26 players in the squad, eight were part of the last Asian Cup that was hosted by India in 2022 -- Sweety Devi Ngangbam, Shilky Devi Hemam, Sanju, Anju Tamang, Pyari Xaxa, Grace Dangmei, Manisha Kalyan and Sowmiya Narayanasamy. However, India had to withdraw from the tournament after just one game due to a COVID outbreak.

Potential Debutants

In the squad that will battle it out in Australia, there are six potential debutants who are yet to be capped for India -- defenders Sarita Yumnam and Sushmita Lepcha, midfielders Jasoda Munda, Sanfida Nongrum and Aveka Singh, and forward Kaviya Pakkirisamy.

Veteran Presence and Top Scorer

Grace Dangmei is the highest-capped player and top-scorer in India's squad with 23 goals in 91 appearances. Born in 1995, Anju Tamang is the seniormost player at 30 years old. As she was in the 2022 edition, Shilky Devi Hemam is the youngest in the Indian squad, now 20 years old.

Club Representation

As far as club representation is concerned, East Bengal FC have the most players in India's Asian Cup squad -- eight, followed by Sethu FC with six and Sribhumi FC with four. Aveka Singh and Manisha Kalyan, who play for Naestved HG (Denmark) and Alianza Lima (Peru), respectively, are the only two players who play for clubs abroad.

India's Squad for the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026

Goalkeepers: Panthoi Chanu Elangbam, Shreya Hooda, Sowmiya Narayanasamy.

Defenders: Astam Oraon, Juli Kishan, Martina Thokchom, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Sanju, Sarita Yumnam, Shilky Devi Hemam, Sushmita Lepcha, Sweety Devi Ngangbam.

Midfielders: Anju Tamang, Aveka Singh, Babina Devi Lisham, Jasoda Munda, Sanfida Nongrum, Sangita Basfore.

Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Kaviya Pakkirisamy, Lynda Kom Serto, Malavika P, Manisha Kalyan, Pyari Xaxa, Rimpa Haldar, Soumya Guguloth.

Coaching Staff

Head coach: Amelia Valverde Assistant coach: Crispin Chettri Assistant coach: Priya PV Goalkeeping coach: Eli Avila Goalkeeping coach: Mario Aguiar Strength and conditioning coach: Jose Sanchez. (ANI)