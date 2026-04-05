India's U20 women's team lost 0-5 to Australia in the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup, with Skye Halmarick scoring a hat-trick. Despite the heavy defeat, the Young Tigresses can still qualify for the knockouts with a win in their final group match.

The Indian U20 women's national team suffered a 0-5 defeat at the hands of Australia in the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 at the Pathum Thani Stadium in Pathum Thani, Thailand, on Sunday.

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According to the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Skye Halmarick's (38' p, 39', 48') hat-trick put Australia in a commanding position, before Danella Brutus (54') and Daisy Brown (90+4') added two more for Australia.

Knockout Hopes Still Alive for India

With this result, India currently sits at the bottom of Group C with zero points from their two games. A win in their last group-stage match against Chinese Taipei on Wednesday can still secure passage to the knockout stage for Joakim Alexandersson's side.

Match Recap: Early Exchanges and Australian Pressure

While the final score may reflect otherwise, the Young Tigresses began on a positive note in the early exchanges, forging frequent counter-attacks against Australia's possession strategy. Sulanjana Raul broke free down the left in the fourth minute, skipped past her marker and whipped in a low cross to Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam, who was shepherded to a difficult angle by the defenders, before being dispossessed.

Minutes later, Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam had her cross from the other flank intercepted. Australia midfielder Avaani Prakash created their first chance of the day, when she was played through on the right, before unleashing a shot that was saved by India goalkeeper Monalisha Devi Moirangthem. Minutes later, Anju laced a free-kick over the bar from long distance.

Australia Takes the Lead

The Young Matildas finally got their first goal in the 38th minute, when Butrus was brought down inside the Indian box by Cindy Colney, resulting in a penalty. Halmarick duly converted the spot-kick.

A minute later, the Australian forward doubled their lead, heading in a cross from the right by Peta Trimis.

Second Half Dominance by Australia

The Aussies picked up where they left off after the change of ends, as Halmarick completed her hat-trick in the 48th minute, her shot taking a deflection before going in.

The Young Matildas were soon 4-0 up in the 54th minute, when Butrus burst into the Indian box and stabbed it past Monalisha.

India's Late Efforts and Final Goal

India, however, kept rallying till late in the game, Monalisha producing saves off of Trimis. India's best chance came in the 85th minute, when Bhumika Devi Khumukcham was set through on the right, as she sent in a pinpoint cross to Sibani, who headed it wide.

Minutes later, Remi Thokchom made a goalline clearance before Australia struck their fifth goal in injury time. Coming on as a substitute, Brown stole the ball from Thoibisana Chanu Toijam before slotting it past the goalkeeper. (ANI)