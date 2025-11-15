Head coach Khalid Jamil announced a 23-member Indian squad for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers against Bangladesh. The team travels to Dhaka, with new forward Ryan Williams included, pending clearance from FIFA and AFC.

Indian senior men's team head coach Khalid Jamil on Saturday named a 23-member squad that will travel to Dhaka, Bangladesh for the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round Group C match on November 18, as per the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The Blue Tigers, who had been camping in Bengaluru since November 6, will arrive in Dhaka on Saturday evening.

While forward Ryan Williams, who recently obtained an Indian passport, will travel to Bangladesh, his inclusion in the matchday squad is subject to the receipt of a No Objection Certificate from Football Australia and the subsequent approvals from FIFA and AFC.

India's 23-Member Squad for Bangladesh Clash

The Blue Tigers' 23-member travelling squad to Bangladesh for the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round: Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Tiwari, Sahil. Defenders: Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bikash Yumnam, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan. Midfielders: Brison Fernandes, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam. Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mohammed Sanan, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh.

Coaching and Support Staff

Head coach: Khalid Jamil Assistant coach: Mahesh Gawali Goalkeeping coach: Feroz Sherif Strength and conditioning coach: Chelston Pinto. (ANI)

