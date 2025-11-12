The 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 has launched a Super Fan Contest to enhance fan engagement. The initiative offers fans unique experiences like masterclasses with cricket legends, signed merchandise, and photo opportunities to boost the sport's growth.

Cricket enthusiasts across the UAE are in for a special treat as the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 unveils its much-anticipated Super Fan Contest. Designed to celebrate the immense passion of cricket fans, this initiative offers extraordinary experiences--ranging from exclusive masterclasses with cricket legends to serving as ball kids, winning signed merchandise, securing photo opportunities, and earning match tickets.

Boosting Fan Engagement and Grassroots Cricket

"This will galvanise community participation locally and give us yet another opportunity to showcase this incredible emirate. We are thrilled to announce the Abu Dhabi T10 Super Fan Contest, which resonates with our commitment to driving the growth and development of cricket at the grassroots level," said Matt Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub.

"For any cricket fan, the experience of being in the presence of their favourite players is unmatched. The Abu Dhabi T10 Super Fan Contest reflects our ongoing commitment to elevate fan engagement and enhance the global appeal of the T10 format. It's an opportunity for supporters to connect with the sport and celebrate the excitement that defines T10 cricket," added Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of T10 Sports Management.

Tournament Schedule and Opening Clashes

The 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 is all set to kick off on November 18, running until November 30. The tournament returns with renewed energy, packed with blockbuster clashes, thrilling finishes, and action-filled matches that embody the fast-paced thrill of cricket's most dynamic format. The opening day features Quetta Qavalry vs. Northern Warriors, followed by a high-voltage battle between defending champions Deccan Gladiators and Delhi Bulls. (ANI)